Charlotte 49ers win, but won’t make league tournament

The Charlotte 49ers needed everything to break their way Sunday afternoon for their hopes of qualifying for the Conference USA basketball tournament to stay alive.
For a while, at least, that was the case.
The 49ers rallied to beat fellow C-USA cellar-dweller Texas-El Paso 68-58 at Halton Arena, keeping them temporarily in contention for the 12th and final spot in the 14-team tournament.
But those hopes for Charlotte (7-20, 4-12 C-USA) vanished later Sunday afternoon when, in a game between the league’s 11th and 12th-place teams, Rice beat Middle Tennessee 67-61.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Charlotte, which plays Rice twice to end the regular season, trails the 11th-place Owls (12-17, 7-9) by three games. And although the 49ers can still tie Middle Tennessee (9-20, 6-10) for 12th, the Blue Raiders own the season tiebreaker.
That news that the 49ers won’t play in the league tournament for a second consecutive season didn’t diminish Charlotte’s performance, especially in the second half, against UTEP (3-13, 8-19). The 49ers trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, but went on a 14-0 run late in the game to put away the Miners.
Charlotte took the lead for good when freshman guard Malik Martin made two free throws with 8 minutes, 28 seconds left. That triggered a barrage that, at one point, included a dunk down the lane by senior guard Jon Davis, as well as momentum-building steals by freshman guard Cooper Robb and Davis that led to layups. Walk-on Bo Blight got in on the act with a dunk that capped the run and made it 64-48 with 4:38 left.
“I think it was defense,” 49ers coach Ron Sanchez said of the game-deciding run. “We shared, we talked. We felt like we could score enough, it was a question of whether we could get enough stops.”
Three who mattered
Davis, Charlotte: 49ers guard scored 21, despite making just 1-of-10 3-pointers. Had an electrifying dunk during the game-deciding run.
Cooper Robb, Charlotte: Freshman guard had a career-high 16 points and six rebounds. Added a few timely assists late in the game.
Jordan Lathon, UTEP: Miners guard, one of the top freshmen in C-USA scored 25 points, making 4-of-8 3-pointers, and pulled down six rebounds.
Worth mentioning
▪ The Miners were without freshman forward Efe Odigie, the league’s leading rebounder, who missed his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. Charlotte freshman guard Brandon Younger (shoulder) also missed his second consecutive game.
▪ The 49ers got a big boost off the bench from Blight (six points, two assists and a block) and freshman forward Dravon Magnum, who hit all three of his shots for six points. Blight and Magnum outscored the Miners bench 12-4 by themselves.
▪ Charlotte wraps up its home schedule Wednesday against Rice and then travels to Houston to face the Owls on Saturday. UTEP has a home-and-home against Middle Tennessee.
▪ Davis and Lathon got locked up in some trash talking in the second half, earning them each a technical foul.
▪ Although there is one more home game, Davis and center Jailan Haslem were honored Sunday on senior day.
They said it
“It’s really good when anybody comes off the bench and gives a contribution. Dravon and Bo were really special.” — Davis.
“We asked all the players to give an effort worthy of senior night. Jon and Jailan deserve to enjoy it this way.” — Sanchez.
Comments