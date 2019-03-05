Carolinas hoops: Regional college basketball games

GEORGIA TECH (13-17, 5-12 ACC) at N.C. STATE (20-9, 8-8)
PNC Arena, Raleigh, 9 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas
The ACC’s lowest-scoring team (Georgia Tech is averaging 65.2 points per game) meets the third-highest scoring team (the Wolfpack is averaging 82.0). N.C. State is 6-0 against the ACC’s bottom four teams (which includes Georgia Tech) and 15-3 at home this season.
CLEMSON (17-12, 7-9 ACC) at NOTRE DAME (13-16, 3-13)
Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Ind., 9 p.m., ESPNU
Clemson is 1-13 over the last three years in ACC games decided by three or fewer points, according to ESPN Radio’s Mark Packer. Contrast in styles: Notre Dame leads the ACC in 3-point field goal attempts (almost 26 per game); Clemson is next-to-last (19).
RICE (12-17, 7-9 Conference USA) at CHARLOTTE (7-20, 4-12)
Halton Arena, Charlotte, 7 p.m.
The 49ers have been eliminated from contention for the conference tournament and close the season with home-and-away games against the Owls. The teams played Jan. 31 at Halton Arena, with Rice winning 65-61. It’s the last chance for fans to see Charlotte senior Jon Davis, who now has 93 career double-figure scoring games.
ST. BONAVENTURE (15-14, 11-5 Atlantic 10) at DAVIDSON (21-8, 12-4)
Belk Arena, Davidson, 7 p.m.
The Wildcats beat the Bonnies 75-69 in New York last month and can’t afford any more losses to their shaky NCAA Tournament at-large profile. Davidson now has the league’s second-best field-goal defense, holding foes to an average of 39 percent. The team’s lone senior, Nathan Ekwu, will be honored before the game.
CARSON-NEWMAN (15-13) at No. 9 QUEENS (27-3)
Levine Center, Charlotte, 7 p.m.
This is a South Atlantic Conference tournament quarterfinal game, and the Royals want to win the event so they can host the NCAA Regional later this month. Queens is 2-0 this season against Carson-Newman, although the Royals won only 81-77 at home on Jan. 12. Shaun Willett is averaging 21.5 points and 10.5 rebounds against the Eagles.
Steve Lyttle
Comments