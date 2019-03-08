NC State searching for a leader and an NCAA tournament bid

N.C. State is 0-for-March and coach Kevin Keatts believes he knows the primary reason.

“Even though I know it’s at the end of the year, you look at it, most teams have more than three guys returning,” Keatts said after Wednesday’s home loss to Georgia Tech. “And so what happens with us, because we’ve got so many new pieces — even though we’ve played so many games — this team is still really searching for a leader.”

A lack of leadership, with Saturday’s regular-season finale at Boston College (14-15) up next, is not the kind of problem you want or one successful teams have.

N.C. State (20-10) is trying to get back to the NCAA tournament for the second straight season under Keatts. The Wolfpack’s postseason chances took a hit with a last-second loss to the Yellow Jackets, who are a half-game ahead of the Eagles near the bottom of the ACC standings.

N.C. State is fighting for its NCAA life with Wednesday’s matchup against Clemson, a fellow bubble team, in the ACC tournament looming large. Not that the Wolfpack can afford to look past the Eagles. N.C. State has lost its past two trips to Chestnut Hill, Mass. and the Eagles are a perennial problem for the Wolfpack.

N.C. State needed overtime to beat BC in Raleigh on Feb. 20 and it lost to the Eagles in the ACC tournament last year in Brooklyn.

Senior wing Torin Dorn, junior guard Markell Johnson and sophomore guard Braxton Beverly are the three returning players Keatts referenced in his leadership criticism. Keatts did subsequently praise Dorn, for making a clutch 3-pointer late in the Georgia Tech loss, and Johnson, for the way he took led the second-half comeback against the Jackets, but his comment sheds some light on N.C. State’s struggles over the past two months.

“There is no consistency as who is the best defender or who is the best offensive guy,” Keatts said. “So sometimes that shows up.”

N.C. State, which has lost six of its past 10 games, has not looked like the same team it was in the beginning of the season. The Wolfpack nearly beat Wisconsin on the road on Nov. 27 and did beat Auburn at home on Dec. 19. Those were N.C. State’s two biggest nonconference games. In between, it beat a pair of Power 5 conference teams (Penn State and Vanderbilt) by double digits.

But a back injury to Johnson, which cost him three games, early in ACC play in January derailed Johnson’s progress and the team’s. Dorn leads the team in scoring (13.8) and rebounding (6.9) but has been one of the few constants. Other players, notably guard C.J. Bryce and forward D.J. Funderburk, have shown flashes but have not been consistent.

Wednesday’s loss to Georgia Tech, with the offense stagnating, was a snapshot of the team’s struggles. Other than Beverly (37 percent), N.C. State doesn’t have another reliable 3-point shooter. So ACC teams have used a lot of zone defense against the Wolfpack.

N.C. State, which relies on ball screens against man defense, has tendency to settle for outside shots against a zone. It took 35 3-point shots against Georgia Tech, compared to 34 2-pointers.

Without a consistent post scorer, N.C. State has had to rely on its perimeter scoring. Funderburk had 15 points against Georgia Tech, and 18 in the March 2 loss at Florida State, but he has had eight ACC games with single-digit scoring. He fouled out with 5:17 left in the Georgia Tech game.

“I thought it really hurt us when D.J. Funderburk fouled out of the game,” Keatts said.

ACC teams have been able to neutralize N.C. State’s press, which has forced the Wolfpack to generate more scoring in a halfcourt set. There have been games where the points have flowed (96 at UNC, 94 vs. Wake Forest) and other ones where they have ignominiously evaporated (24 vs. Virginia Tech).

N.C. State has two more chances to get to its early season form. If it can’t, its postseason destination is unlikely to be the NCAA tournament.