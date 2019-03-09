Carolinas hoops: Regional college basketball games

GARDNER-WEBB (22-11) at RADFORD (22-10)
Dedmon Center, Radford, Va., 1 p.m., ESPN
Gardner-Webb is in the Big South championship game for the first time, and the winner of this contest gains an NCAA tournament berth. These teams met once this season, with Radford going on a late 19-5 run and bouncing the Runnin’ Bulldogs 75-58 at home. Gardner-Webb is hot, however, with a 10-2 record since late January. Jose Perez scored 19 points Friday night as the Runnin’ Bulldogs knocked off top-seeded Campbell.
Steve Lyttle
