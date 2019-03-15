Back in the title game again, NCCU defeats A&T in semifinals

With less than four minutes remaining in the MEAC Tournament semifinals, NCCU led by two, but it felt like the tide could turn - either way - at any moment.
That moment came when Eagles senior Larry McKnight, Jr. knocked down a three-pointer to give NCCU a four-point lead with 1:36 remaining. That shot gave NCCU life, and was the springboard to a 65-63 win over rival N.C. A&T in the MEAC Tournament semifinals.
The Eagles will take on No. 1 seed Norfolk State in the finals. The Aggies swept the regular-season series, but it North Carolina Central who got the last laugh, advancing to the title game for the third straight season.
North Carolina Central led by four at the break in a game where the biggest lead was five. That was held by the Aggies, who jumped ahead 5-0, but couldn’t hold off the Eagles, who kept chipping away.
Despite not shooting well from the floor during many stretches in the first half, NCCU trailed by two, 18-15, at the 7:52 mark. Two free throws by Jibri Blount made it a one-point game and the Eagles went ahead 19-18 after a Zacarry Douglas dunk. NCCU controlled the remainder of the half, even though A&T briefly went back in front, 23-21, after a Kameron Langley layup.
The Eagles outscored their rivals 7-1 the rest of the way, getting five points in the final three minutes from Davis, who had 13 at the half on 5-7 shooting.
During that final run, NCCU scored six in a row before the half.
The Aggies and Eagles each had forgettable shooting games in the first half. A&T shot 33.3 percent, while NCCU shot 43.5. Free throws, however, were a plus for both teams. The Aggies were a perfect 6-6 from the stripe, while the Eagles only missed two foul shots.
The difference in the opening 20 minutes were 14 points in the paint for NCCU. Davis scored four in a row in the paint to put NCCU up 11-10 early, but the Aggies countered with a 6-0 run - all free throws - to take their second five-point lead.
A&T then hit one of its next six shots from the floor, leaving the door open for the Eagles to creep back in the game.
