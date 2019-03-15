Rebuilding? Queens makes the most of it

A 28-4 record. The Coach of the Year and Player of the Year. A top-10 national ranking. Host of the NCAA Division 2 Regional tournament.
That’s not bad for a rebuilding year.
When the top four scorers, including an all-America forward, graduated last year, Queens men’s basketball coach Bart Lundy didn’t raise the “We’re Inexperienced” flag and surrender this season.
And when three of the program’s top recruits were injured or left the team, he didn’t retreat to “wait-until-next-year” seclusion.
Lundy promoted last year’s reserves, worked in a few new players, and kept the winning tradition going. Queens, an NCAA Division II Final Four team last season, opens its bid for a national championship this weekend by hosting the Southeast Regional.
The Royals (28-4) and top seed in the eight-team event, faces Conference Carolinas regular-season and tournament champion at 5:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals. Two other area teams, Lenoir-Rhyne and Catawba, are in the regional field.
The winner, to be crowned Tuesday night, advances to the Elite Eight, set for March 27-28 and 30 in Evansville, Indiana.
“I’ll be honest with you,” Lundy said, “with so many new guys, it was an adventure. We’re young, in a lot of ways. The point guard we started for about the last 20 games is a freshman.
“In a lot of games, we were on the razor’s edge between winning and losing. But the guys figured out a way to win.”
The Royals set a school record for regular-season victories (27). They were 5-0 in games decided by four points or less. They won the South Atlantic Conference’s regular-season title for the first time. Lundy was named SAC Coach of the Year, and last year’s No. 6 man, 6-foot-4 forward Shaun Willett, won SAC Player of the Year honors.
Willett averaged 19.6 points and 12.0 rebounds per game, and his 376 rebounds were the most in Division II. He had 25 double-doubles – the most for a player in any NCAA division.
“He worked hard for everything he got,” Lundy said.
Lundy said he expected Willett to excel. He also expected 6-7 freshman Jamari Smith and 6-7 Jachai Turner a transfer from Murray State, to have key roles. But Smith suffered a wrist injury, redshirted, and never played a game. Turner injured his knee and missed much of the season.
So others – 6-0 junior point guard Daniel Carr (15.6 points, 4.6 assists per game), 6-7 center Lewis Diankulu (12.1 points, 7.5 rebounds) and 6-2 guard Van Turner Jr. (11.9 points) – stepped forward.
“And our bench development made us a different team,” Lundy said, pointing to the improved play of 6-6 sophomore Kevion Blaylock and 6-3 junior Blake Morrow.
Sitting atop a desk in Lundy’s office is a book, written by Jon Sternfeld and Alan Stein, titled “Raise Your Game.”
It seems fitting for the Royals’ season.
“With all the new faces, we had to elevate our game,” Lundy says. “It’s not a finished product, but a lot of our guys have elevated this season.
“It’s been interesting.”
NCAA Division II Southeast Regional
All games are at the Levine Center on the Queens campus. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for those 17 and younger, 62 or older, or college students with ID’s.
Quarterfinals, Saturday
No. 3 USC-Aiken (26-5) vs. No. 6 Lenoir-Rhyne (21-10), noon
No. 2 Augusta (26-5) vs. No. 7 Francis Marion (21-8), 2:30
No. 1 Queens (28-4) vs. No. 8 Emmanuel (25-9), 5:30
No. 4 Catawba (24-7) vs. No. 5 UNC Pembroke (21-9), 7:30.
Note: Semifinals are at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, with the finals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
