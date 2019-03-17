Stop the music! NCCU is used to being invited to the Big Dance, Eagles ready to win one

As members of the North Carolina Central basketball team took turns cutting down the net, senior John Guerra stood in the back, celebrating with teammates as they came toward him, each one holding their piece of history.
Guerra smiled, exchanged hugs and handshakes with anyone wearing Maroon and Grey who crossed his path.
Eventually Guerra, the walk-on from Cary, made his way over to the sideline and finally sat down. Finally because Guerra literally stood at the end of the bench during the entire game as the Eagles defeated Norfolk State, 50-47, to win the 2019 MEAC Tournament title, their third in a row.
Their reward? The Eagles will take on North Dakota State in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, setting up a potential crosstown matchup with Duke on Friday in Columbia, S.C.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Guerra is the only player on the roster who has been active for all three championships. His last trip to Norfolk he did more standing than playing. Because of injuries to his back and leg, it’s been uncomfortable for Guerra to sit. So when he wasn’t playing - he only logged a total of nine minutes in three games - he was standing.
Saturday, as his teammates walked around the court soaking it all in, Guerra finally sat as staffers at the Norfolk Scope picked confetti up off the floor around him. Guerra pointed out the obvious, that he didn’t know what it felt like to lose in the Scope, he’s a perfect 10-0 in Norfolk.
Losing in the Scope, from Guerra’s observation having eliminated 10 teams in three years, looked like “it’s not fun.”
Before the NCCU team was ushered off the court and back to their locker room, Guerra said one final thing: “It’s time to win one.”
The one he was talking about was an NCAA Tournament game.
The Eagles have advanced to the Big Dance four times in the eight years they have been a full time member of the MEAC. Four times they have been bounced in their first game, the last two times as a No. 16 seed in Dayton, where the NCAA host the First Four.
The team has enough nets, MEAC tournament t-shirts and matching hats. They know the joy of winning big in Norfolk only to have that all forgotten a few days later after losing in the NCAA tournament. They became the first team to win three straight MEAC tournaments since North Carolina A&T won seven in a row from 1982-1988. There is another piece, maybe more important, of history to chance.
“We want to do something we haven’t done,” NCCU head coach LeVelle Moton said. “We’re not going for the pizzazz and the circus and the dog and pony show anymore. (We) have to believe that we can still advance.”
The players know what’s next: they’ll hop on a plane and fly to Dayton. The hotel will roll out the red carpet and they will get the same perks - new Nike gear included - as any other team that’s participating in March Madness. They’ve done all of that the last two years. This season it’s time to win a game for the first time in school history.
“We were just talking about it walking in here,” All-MEAC tournament selection Zacarry Douglas said. “We have to take it one (possession) at a time and come out with a win.”
Comments