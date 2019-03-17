NCAA tournament bubble bursts for NC State

N.C. State fell short against the top teams in the ACC and it cost them a spot in the NCAA tournament.

The Wolfpack (22-11) was not picked for an at-large spot in the NCAA tournament and the chair of the NCAA selection committee said it was because of its record in “Quadrant 1” games.

“They had so many great opportunities and did not win them,” Bernard Muir, the athletic director at Stanford and chair of the committee said on the CBS selection show on Sunday night. “So that was a concern for us.”

N.C. State went 3-9 in “Q1” games with wins over Auburn, Penn State and Clemson and notable losses to North Carolina (twice), Virginia (twice), Duke and Wisconsin. Duke, UNC and Virginia each received a No. 1 seed from the selection committee.

Seven ACC teams made the field and N.C. State went 1-8 against those seven teams, including a 76-56 loss to Virginia on Thursday in the ACC tournament.