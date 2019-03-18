College basketball gameday: Clemson, NC State Davidson in NIT; Queens in D-II regional final

LIPSCOMB (25-7) at DAVIDSON (24-9)
Belk Arena, Davidson, 7 p.m.
It’s a tough first-round NIT game for the Wildcats. The visiting Bison beat NCAA qualifiers Louisville and Vermont this season and nearly made the field themselves. Garrison Matthews (20.1 points per game) leads the offense. Davidson hopes to shake off a miserable shooting performance in its Atlantic 10 semifinal loss to Saint Louis. The winner meets the Campbell-UNC Greensboro winner in the second round.
HOFSTRA (27-7) at N.C. STATE (22-11)
Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, 7 p.m., ESPN2
This first-round NIT game will be played at Reynolds Coliseum, rather than the Wolfpack’s usual home site, PNC Arena. The visiting Pride set a school record for victories and was regular-season Colonial Athletic champion. Hofstra ranks second nationally in free-throw percentage (79 percent). Both teams are among national leaders in scoring. The winner meets the Harvard-at-Georgetown winner in Round 2.
WRIGHT STATE (21-13) at CLEMSON (19-13)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., 7 p.m., ESPNU
This first-round NIT matchup has an interesting twist. Clemson coach Brad Brownell was coach at Wright State from 2006 to 2010. The visiting Raiders are led by Loudon Love, who is among national leaders in offensive rebounding and had 12 double-doubles this season. The winner faces the Wichita State-at-Furman winner in the second round.
AUGUSTA (28-5) at QUEENS (30-4)
Levine Center, Charlotte, 7 p.m.
The NCAA Division II Southeast Regional championship features the top two seeds. Top seed Queens got a career-high 33 points Sunday from Daniel Carr. The second-seeded Jaguars, led by Deane Williams (15.8 points, 9.2 rebounds per game), rallied from a big deficit to beat USC-Aiken in the semifinals. The winner advances to the Elite Eight late next week in Evansville, Indiana.
Steve Lyttle
