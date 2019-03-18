First Four kicks off NCAA Tournament. Could it be Fran Dunphy’s final game as coach?

NCAA Tournament preview
First Four
At Dayton, Ohio
No. 16 Prairie View A&M vs. No 16 Fairleigh Dickinson
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
▪ When, TV: 5:40 p.m., truTV
▪ Of note: Fairleigh Dickinson is back in the Tournament after a two-year absence. It’s been 21 years for Prairie View A&M. The Knights of Teaneck, N.J., are the nation’s sixth best three-point shooting team at 40.1 percent, and Darnell Edge hits 46.4 percent, ranking fourth. Prairie View thrives at created turnovers. The Panthers create 18.1 turnovers per game, which ranks fourth nationally. Guard Gary Blackston and forward Devonte Patterson are the scoring sources, coming for 28.7 points.
▪ Line: Fairleigh Dickinson by 1 1/2
▪ Prediction: Prairie View A&M 74-73
No. 11 Temple vs. No. 11 Belmont
▪ When, TV: 8:10 p.m., truTV
▪ Of note: Belmont lost to Murray State in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament title game but became the first OVC team in 32 years to receive an at-large bid. The Bruins average 87.3 points. Temple guard Shizz Alston leads the American Conference in scoring at 19.7 points. A good coaching matchup here between Belmont’s Rick Byrd and the Fran Dunphy, who will step down at the conclusion of the Owls’ season and turn the program over to Aaron McKie.
▪ Line: Belmont by 3
▪ Prediction: Belmont 79-75
Comments