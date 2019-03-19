UNC’s Roy Williams named USA Today coach of the year; Duke’s RJ Barrett is player of the year

North Carolina coach Roy Williams was named USA Today’s National Coach of the Year, and Duke freshman guard R.J. Barrett was named its national player of the year.

Williams helped lead the Tar Heels to a 27-6 record this season. After starting the season 12-4, the Tar Heels won 15 of their last 17 games and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament in the Midwest Region.

No. 1 seed North Carolina will play No. 16 seed Iona (17-15) in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday at approximately 9:20 p.m. on TNT.

Barrett leads the Blue Devils in scoring this year with 22.9 points per game. He helped carry the load when teammate Zion Williamson missed the last six games of the season with a knee sprain.

Barrett was also named to the first team All-USA Today. Barrett is joined on the first team by Williamson, who averages 22.1 points and 8.9 rebounds this season.

Virginia’s Kyle Guy and De’Andre Hunter were named to the second and third teams, respectively.

Duke (29-5) is a No. 1 seed in the East Region and will play the winner of N.C. Central and North Dakota State on Friday at approximately 7:10 p.m.

USA Today is not considered one of the “official” All-America teams. It is not, for example, among UNC’s criteria for honoring jerseys.