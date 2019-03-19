Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Hofstra in first round of NIT

N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) celebrates after making his shot while being fouled during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-78 victory over Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Fans cheer on the Wolfpack during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts instructs his team before N.C. State’s game against Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Braxton Beverly (10) drives to the basket past Hofstra’s Desure Buie (4) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Wyatt Walker (33) pulls in a rebound from Hofstra’s Tareq Coburn (0) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) drives to the basket past Hofstra’s Jacquil Taylor (23) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Blake Harris (55) keeps thw ball from Hofstra’s Jalen Ray (20) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman (3) slams in two during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) tries to keep the ball from Hofstra’s Tareq Coburn (0) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Eric Lockett (5) pressures Hofstra’s Desure Buie (4) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) heads to slap the backboard after slamming in two during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Fans don’t like the call by the officials during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Torin Dorn (2) keeps the ball from Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman (3), left, and Jacquil Taylor (23) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13) shoots during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Torin Dorn (2) shoots as Hofstra’s Jacquil Taylor (23) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) tries to save the ball as it goes out of bounds during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-78 victory over Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) slams in two during N.C. State’s 84-78 victory over Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s DJ Funderburk (0) fights for a rebound between Hofstra’s Tareq Coburn (0) and Jacquil Taylor (23) during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-78 victory over Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts watches during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-78 victory over Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) shoots as Hofstra’s Jacquil Taylor (23) defends during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-78 victory over Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Braxton Beverly (10) shoots during N.C. State’s 84-78 victory over Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) pressures Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman (3) during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-78 victory over Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Torin Dorn (2) talks with Wyatt Walker (33), left, and C.J. Bryce (13) during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-78 victory over Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) shoots a three-pointer during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-78 victory over Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Torin Dorn (2) shoots between the defense by Hofstra’s Desure Buie (4), left, and Jacquil Taylor (23) during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-78 victory over Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Fans cheer on the Wolfpack during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-78 victory over Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13) shoots as Hofstra’s Eli Pemberton (5) defends during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-78 victory over Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts argues the call during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-78 victory over Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) makes the basket while being fouled with 19 seconds left in the second half of N.C. State’s 84-78 victory over Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) and DJ Funderburk (0) celebrate after Johnson made the shot after being fouled late in the second half of N.C. State’s 84-78 victory over Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Braxton Beverly (10) celebrates with Markell Johnson (11) after N.C. State’s 84-78 victory over Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Torin Dorn (2) and C.J. Bryce (13) walk off the court after N.C. State’s 84-78 victory over Hofstra at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com