Report: Gamecocks defensive back puts name in transfer portal

South Carolina football safety Jonathan Gipson has hardly been on campus a full year.

Now the Hoschton, Georgia product is reportedly in the NCAA transfer portal.

Word leaked out Monday afternoon, first tweeted by the SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic.

South Carolina DB Jonathan Gipson has entered the NCAA transfer portal. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) May 20, 2019

Gipson came to USC as a three-star recruit with a reputation as a hard hitter. He was knocked out the the second half of spring practice because of surgery to clean up a college knee injury.

He only played in two games in 2018, redshirting, but made eight tackles between the blowout of FCS Chattanooga and the bowl loss to Virginia.

Gipson signed early in December of 2017, but had needed a little prodding from Will Muschamp and his staff. As a high school senior, he had 58 tackles, four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

He’s the fourth USC defensive back to enter the transfer portal, joining Nick Harvey, Javon Charleston and Jaylin Foster. Safety-turned linebacker Zay Brown also put his name into the portal.

The departure would leave USC with 11 scholarship defensive backs for next season once the four freshmen are on the roster. Shilo Sanders, Cam Smith and Jammie Robinson are already on campus.