UNC women’s lacrosse team falls to Boston College in NCAA semifinals

Four weeks ago, the North Carolina women’s lacrosse team fell behind Boston College by six before roaring back to win the ACC championship game.





On Friday, the Eagles returned the favor, and then some.





After surrendering an early six-goal lead, and at one point surrendering 10 of 12 goals, the Tar Heels nearly pulled off a late comeback before forcing one, then another overtime. There, Boston College senior Sam Apuzzo ended one of the most dramatic games in NCAA tournament history, scoring from 5-yards in front with 1:48 left in double overtime to beat UNC 15-14, in the NCAA semifinals at Johns Hopkins University.

It marked the first national semifinal to go to double-overtime since 2008.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sophomore Jamie Ortega had five goals and two assists and senior Kara Klages added three goals for the Tar Heels (17-4).

Trailing by two with under 10 minutes to play, UNC scored three straight in a 5-minute span to regain the lead. Then, after surrendering back-to-back goals, the Tar Heels forced overtime when Ortega scored unassisted with 1:04 left, and backup goalie Elise Hennessey stopped Apuzzo’s point-blank shot as time expired in regulation.





Each team had prime scoring chances in overtime, with Ortega nearly ending it on a shot that sailed wide left by inches and Gianna Bow on a shot saved by Hennessey helped her own cause by intercepting a pair of passes near the goal.





After taking command from the outset, scoring the game’s first six goals and keeping the potent Eagles off the board for the first 14:31, North Carolina scored 10 of the next 12.





Second-seeded Boston College (21-1) advances to Sunday’s noon championship game against the winner of Friday’s late semifinal between top-seeded Maryland and fourth-seeded Northwestern.





Third-seeded North Carolina (17-3) was in search of its third national title since 2013.

North Carolina took control from the outset, winning the opening draw and quickly going on the power play when referees carded defender Christina Walsh for a hit to the head. Moments later, they cashed in when Katie Hoeg, in back of the net, fed Ally Mastoianni driving in front just 54 seconds in.





The Tar Heels extended the lead with a pair of early goals by Ortega off feeds from Katie Hoeg, And when midfielder Gianna Bowe faked out defender Jillian Reilly, drove past her and scored low with 16:03 left in the half, they had built their lead to 6-0.





But it was just a matter of time before the ACC’s highest-scoring offense got rolling. Taking a page from the Tar Heels in the teams’ last matchup, Boston College pulled starting goalie Abbey Ngai in favor of backup Lauren Daly.





The move seemed to put a spark the Eagles, who began dominating ground balls and, for the first time all game, creating prime scoring opportunities. And, more often then not, they cashed in, scoring 10 of the next 12 goals to take their first lead when Kate Taylor dodged from the left wing and scored high to make it 10-9 with 22:12 to play.





The Tar Heels responded by pulling starting goalie Taylor Moreno in favor of junior Elise Hennessey. But after Scottie Rose Growney’s power play goal briefly evened the score, Boston College quickly took back the lead on consecutive scores by Urbank, who led the Eagles with four goals.