Wild comeback pushes NC State past Wake Forest in the ACC tournament

N.C. State’s Patrick Bailey (5) tags Wake Forest’s Michael Ludowig (22) but then drops the ball, allowing Ludoowig to score in the second inning during N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest in the ACC Baseball Tournament at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C., Thursday, May 23, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

You figured it would take something unusual for N.C. State to break the hex Wake Forest has over them.

How about the winning run on an overturned replay?

N.C. State scored four runs in the ninth inning to pull off a wild 6-5 win over the Demon Deacons on Thursday night in the ACC tournament at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Wolfpack (42-15) clinched a spot in the semifinals with the win. It will still have to play Florida State on Friday night but the outcome doesn’t matter for this tournament.

Terrell Tatum’s infield single provided the winning runs, even after pinch-runner David Harrison was initially called out at home.

With two outs and runners on second and third, Tatum chopped the ball to second base. He beat the throw to first, which easily scored Tyler McDonough from third base.

Harrison, a pitcher used as a late-inning pinch-runner, was coming in hard behind McDonough. The throw from Wake Forest first baseman Bobby Seymour beat Harrison to the plate and he was initially called out.

N.C. State coach Elliott Avent challenged the call and the replay showed Harrison slid under the tag of catcher Logan Harvey. The call was overturned and the Wolfpack had a 6-5 lead.

The Deacs had vexed the Pack at nearly every turn this academic year. Wake Forest (31-26) took the regular-season series from the Wolfpack to go with a remarkable upset during the football season and a split during the men’s basketball season.

Wake was up 4-0 after the second inning and 5-2 going into the ninth. The Deacs were in control the whole night, until they weren’t.

Brad Debo singled in two runs to cut Wake’s lead to 5-4 in the top of the ninth. Harrison came on to run for Debo. He reached second on a wild pitch but Luca Tresh struck out.

With runners at second and third, Tatum delivered what turned out to be the game-winning hit.

Wake Forest got the tying run to third in the bottom of the ninth but N.C. State pitcher Cameron Cotter struck out Bruce Steel.