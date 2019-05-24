NC State closes out pool play with loss to Florida State

N.C. State head coach Elliott Avent smiles after N.C. State’s 6-5 victory over Wake Forest in the ACC Baseball Tournament at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C., Thursday, May 23, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Nobody got hurt.

That was the only goal for N.C. State on Friday night in the ACC baseball tournament.

The Wolfpack (42-16) wrapped up a spot in the semifinals on Thursday night with a dramatic 6-5 win over Wake Forest.

So, due to the tiebreaker rules, the Wolfpack as the No. 3 seed didn’t have to win on Friday against the Seminoles (36-21). It will face No. 2 seed Georgia Tech, 5-4 winners over Duke on Friday, in the semifinals at the DBAP on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The only objective on Friday was to avoid injury. On that front, N.C. State was fine — although centerfielder Tyler McDonough had brief scare in the fifth inning when he ran into the wall trying to make a catch.

On the actual competitive front, the Wolfpack lost 11-0 under the “mercy rule” in seven innings. The Seminoles got three RBIs each from Drew Mendoza and J.C. Flowers (who homered and also pitched the seventh inning) in what amounted to a scrimmage for the Wolfpack.

N.C. State coach Elliott Avent gave Patrick Bailey a break behind the plate. The sophomore All-ACC catcher was the designated hitter instead. With Saturday’s expected heat, that was a wise move. Avent also used four pitchers, which keeps his bullpen relatively fresh for the Yellow Jackets (40-16).

N.C. State was still on an emotional high after scoring four runs in the ninth inning of Thursday’s comeback win over the Demon Deacons.

David Harrison, a pitcher used as a pinch-runner, scored the winning run on a Terrell Tatum infield single after he was initially ruled out at home. The call was overturned on replay and the Wolfpack was able to leave the DBAP in the early hours of Friday with a chance at its first ACC title since 1992.

With Louisville, the top seed, eliminated before N.C. State ever took the field and FSU out of title contention, there is a direct path to Avent’s first title.

Georgia Tech, which won the Coastal Division during the regular season, stands in the way. The two teams did not meet this season. The Jackets beat Notre Dame 12-6 on Wednesday to go 2-0 in Pool B.

Wake Forest’s 7-4 win over FSU on Tuesday meant the Seminoles, the 2017 and ‘18 league champions, had been eliminated. With all three teams going 1-1 in Pool C, the tiebreaker goes to the top seed in the group.

The Noles’ double-digit blitz of N.C. State was inconsequential but still their fourth straight win over the Wolfpack in the ACC tournament, going back to the 2015 championship game.

They got two runs each in the first, third and fourth innings and four in the fifth. C.J. Van Eyk (9-3, 3.74 ERA), their top starter, went six innings and struck out 11.