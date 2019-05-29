Gamecocks transfer now with former USC teammate on powerful FCS squad

VIDEO: Korey Banks explains decision for Gamecocks Korey Banks discusses his recruitment. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Korey Banks discusses his recruitment.

Transferring from the South Carolina football program brought Antoine Wilder a good level of success. In his first year with the Aggies, he was the leading tackler on a 10-win team and became an all-conference player.

Former Gamecocks receiver-turned-defensive back Korey Banks is making the same transition from USC to the Aggies.

The Tyrone, Georgia product was signed with the team back on February’s signing day. According to the school’s release, he’d enrolled at the start of the spring semester.

He had announced his transfer in October.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Banks told The State he’s playing running back and wide receiver in Greensboro.

Banks came to South Carolina as a three-star prospect in Will Muschamp’s first signing class, picking USC on signing day. He was the No. 790 player in his class in the 247 Sports composite rankings, the No. 121 wide receiver and 73rd-best player in Georgia.

His last year in high school, the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder caught 61 passes for 813 yards and six touchdowns.

His first year on campus, he played in six games, helping in spots when injuries ravaged the receiver spot. He caught one pass for 5 yards. The next year, the staff moved him over to play defensive back. which meant a redshirt season.

He got in on defense during a 2018-opening blowout of Coastal Carolina and got some special teams work in three more games, but ultimately transferred during the team’s bye week.

He’s joining a program that has become a preeminent power in the MEAC on the FCS level. The Aggies have gone 50-10 the past five years, playing in three of the past four Celebration Bowls (the reward for a conference title) and going to the FCS playoffs once.

Wilder is still on the team for another year and Banks should have two seasons to play. Former Gamecock Jamari Smith also transferred from USC and posted 700 total yards as a versatile back.

Other Gamecocks transfers who have landed with new programs:

Ty’Son Williams - BYU