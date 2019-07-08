Four-star Greensboro lineman Myles Murphy staying home, picks UNC over South Carolina

Myles Murphy, Dudley High School defensive line recruit

In the end, four-star defensive lineman Myles Murphy didn’t pass up the chance to stay home.

The Dudley High School (Greensboro, North Carolina) committed to UNC on Monday at a ceremony at his school, picking the Tar Heels and coach Mack Brown ahead of South Carolina, Florida and Alabama. The 6-foot-4, 280 pounder visited all four schools down the stretch of his recruitment.

He’s the No. 117 player in the county in the 247Sports Composite rankings, the fifth-ranked strongside defensive end and fourth-ranked player in North Carolina.

He told told TV station WFMY he had already made his decision six or so days before making the decision, and the team now revealed to be the Tar Heels had a plan for him.

“They see me fitting in as a 3-technique or a four or a five,” Murphy said. “They’re telling me I can play anywhere. I can play d-tackle, d-end. Any mismatches on the field, they can put me on there.”

As a junior, Murphy had 53 tackles, 18 for loss, and 10 sacks as part of a defense that allowed 16 points per game.

North Carolina is breaking in a new coaching staff with Brown coming out of the broadcast booth and former Army defensive coordinator Jay Bateman heading the defense. Murphy is the top-rated player in UNC’s class and the second-highest rated player the staff has brought in to date behind 2019 quarterback Sam Howell.