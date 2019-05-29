College Sports Gamecocks enroll six freshmen Wednesday, have four more to go

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina.

South Carolina football added a batch of freshmen on Wednesday, and still has four more players to add.

Early in the day, recruiting director Jessica Jackson tweeted it was move-in day, and by 7 p.m., the school had released a video with Instagram stories from six players who are now on campus. The group is offensive lineman Jakai Moore, defensive back John Dixon, wide receiver Keveon Mullins, linebacker Jahmar Brown, offensive lineman Vincent Murphy and offensive lineman William Rogers.

A special group of young men made Columbia their home today!



Gamecock Nation, say hello to the newest members of the family! pic.twitter.com/Y6f9lRfaXn — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) May 29, 2019 Let say we add some names to THE football shall we?? #MoveIn2019 pic.twitter.com/yJQjJkUjbF — Jessica Jackson (@JessRecruitsSC) May 29, 2019 All my #Cocky19 little ones have moved in! I hope each of your journey is unique, fruitful, and filled with everything you imagined and more. Get ready to shock the world this season.



Hey #GarnetGang20 YOU’RE NEXT — Jessica Jackson (@JessRecruitsSC) May 29, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

USC enrolled Cam Smith, Shilo Sanders and Jammie Robinson for the Maymester, plus eight players at the start of spring and one during spring (Traevon Kenion).

That leaves wide receiver Xavier Legette, defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells, offensive lineman Mark Fox and wide receiver Tyquan Johnson as yet-to-be enrolled players.

Fox is a teammate of Murphy. Johnson failed to qualify after signing in 2018 and had to go to prep school. He was supposed to enroll at the start of spring, but did not because of what Will Muschamp called a paperwork issue.

USC’s Summer II session starts Monday, so there is still time for those players to possibly get to campus.