Photo Gallery: Tar Heels prepare for NCAA regional | May 30, 2019

North Carolina pitcher Josh Dotson (27) stretches and loosens up by tossing a football around during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday May 30, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina pitcher Austin Bergner (45) pulls in a pass from pitcher Tyler Baum as they warm up for the Tar Heels’ practice with a football on Thursday May 30, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina pitcher Tyler Baum (23) tosses a football around with his teammates on Thursday May 30, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina bullpen catcher Will Cooke plays football with pitcher Tyler Baum prior to the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill.
North Carolina pitcher Tyler Baum (23) works out with his teammates on Thursday May 30, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina pitcher Tyler Baum (23) works out with his teammates on Thursday May 30, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Baum will start from the mound for the Tar Heels when they open NCAA tournament play against UNC-W on Friday in Chapel Hill.
North Carolina pitcher Austin Bergner (45) cools off in the bullpen during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday May 30, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Dallas Tessar (7) takes a turn in the batting cage during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill.
North Carolina coach Mike Fox pitches during batting practice on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels’ open NCAA tournament play against UNC-W on Friday in Chapel Hill.
North Carolina’s Aaron Sabato (19) takes his turn in the batting cage during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill.
North Carolina’s Danny Serretti (1) gives Remington, the team’s therapy dog a rub in the dugout following the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday May 30, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina baseball caps with two different logos in the Tar Heels’ dugout on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill.
