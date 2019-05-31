Report: Former Columbia standout Tevin Mack considering Clemson, two others

Clemson coach Brad Brownell wraps up season, looks ahead to next year Tigers missed out on 2019 NCAA Tournament Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers missed out on 2019 NCAA Tournament

Is a return to the Palmetto State in line for Tevin Mack?

According to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, there is a possibility that Mack could be returning to play his senior season in his home state. On his Twitter account Friday, Rothstein lists Clemson as one of three schools Mack is considering with the other two being Houston and Oregon.

Sources: Oregon, Houston, and Clemson have all emerged as potential landing spots for Alabama grad transfer Tevin Mack. Averaged 9.0 PPG and 3.3 RPG last season. Immediately eligible. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 31, 2019

Mack graduated from Alabama and would be immediately eligible wherever he plays.

Clemson is losing four starters in guards Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell and forwards Elijah Thomas and David Skara. UNC Asheville transfer forward Jonathan Baehre also will miss the season after suffering an ACL injury.

“We’re working really hard to add a couple more pieces. I think our program’s in a really good situation,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said last month.

Mack declared his name for the NBA Draft but announced this week he pulled his name out and would be transferring from the Crimson Tide for his senior season.

As a junior, Mack averaged 9.0 points and 3.3 rebounds this year for Alabama.

Mack was a four-star recruit coming out of Dreher High School and ranked 57th nationally by 247sports. He signed with Texas and spent two seasons with the Longhorns, averaging 14 points a game as a sophomore, before transferring to Alabama.