Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Liberty | June 1, 2019

North Carolina’s Ashton McGee (5) celebrates with teammate Dallas Tessar (7) after McGee connected for a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give the Tar Heels’ a 4-0 lead over Liberty in the sixth inning during the NCAA regional on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mike Fox huddles with his team prior to their game against Liberty in the NCAA regional on Saturday, June 1 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina starting pitcher Will Sandy (41) works from the mound in the first inning against Liberty during the NCAA regional on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina starting pitcher Will Sandy (41) throws Liberty’s Gray Betts out at first base after fielding a grounder in the first inning during the NCAA regional on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Liberty’s Jonathan Embry (11) is out at second as North Carolina’s Ashton McGee (5) turns a double play in the first inning during the NCAA regional on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Dylan Harris (3) drops his bat after connecting for a home run in the first inning against Liberty to give the Tar Heels’ a 1-0 lead during the NCAA regional on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Dylan Harris (3) celebrates with Brandon Martorano (4) after connecting for a home run in the first inning against Liberty to give the Tar Heels’ a 1-0 lead during the NCAA regional on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Dylan Harris (3) celebrates with Brandon Martorano (4) after connecting for a home run in the first inning against Liberty to give the Tar Heels’ a 1-0 lead during the NCAA regional on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Liberty’s Brandon Rohrer (19) dives safely back to first base under the tag from North Carolina first baseman Michael Busch (15) in the third inning during the NCAA regional on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Liberty’s Cam Locklear (18) strikes out with bases loaded in the third inning against North Carolina pitcher Hansen Butler (24) during the NCAA regional on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Danny Serretti (1) heads to home after a single by Dylan Harris in the fourth inning to give the Tar Heels’ a 2-0 lead over Liberty during the NCAA regional on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina associate coach Scott Forbes congratulates Ashton McGee (5) as he rounds third base after connecting for a two-run home run in the sixth inning against Liberty during the NCAA regional on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina Aaron Sabato (19) greets teammate Michael Busch (15) at home plate after Busch connected for a two-run home run in the seventh inning against Liberty during the NCAA regional on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Michael Busch (15) celebrates with Dallas Tessar after connecting for a two-run home run, driving Tessar home, in the seventh inning against Liberty during the NCAA regional on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina Aaron Sabato (19) celebrates after scoring on a home run in the seventh inning against Liberty during the NCAA regional on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina Aaron Sabato (19) celebrates with teammate Angel Zarate (40) after connecting for a home run in the seventh inning against Liberty during the NCAA regional on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Martorano (4) celebrates at home plate with Caleb Roberts (11) after connecting for a home run in the seventh inning against Liberty during the NCAA regional on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Martorano was the third North Carolina batter to hit a home run in the seventh inning, joining Aaron Sabato and Michael Busch.
North Carolina’s Danny Serretti (1) greets Ike Freeman (8) after he scored on a single by Ashton Mcgee in the eighth inning during the Tar Heels’ game against Liberty in the NCAA regional on Saturday, June 1 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
