Clemson star shortstop taken in first round by Oakland A’s

Logan Davidson’s college career came to an end on Sunday. But his pro career began Monday.

The Oakland A’s took the Clemson shortstop in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft. Davidson is the 15th Clemson player to be taken in the first round and second straight. Seth Beer was picked by the Houston Astros last season.

Davidson, a Charlotte, North Carolina native, hit .291 with 15 homers and 55 and 18 doubles this season for the Tigers and was a second team all-ACC selection.

Davidson hit 10 or more homers in each of his three years at Clemson and finished with 42 to go along with 142 RBI. He graduated in May.

Davidson is the second member of his family to be taken in the MLB Draft. Mark Davidson, Logan’s father, finished his college career at Clemson and was taken in the first 11th round of 1982 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins. Mark Davidson played in the majors from 1986-91 with the Twins and Houston Astros and was a volunteer assistant with the Tigers in 2018.

Baseball America listed Logan Davidson as the 18th-best prospect and he was projected to be drafted between the 15th-30th pick of the first round. D1 Baseball listed Davidson as the fourth-best ACC prospect for the 2019 draft.

The slot value for Davidson’s selection is $2,424,600.

Davidson was one of nine shortstops taken in the first round of the draft. MLB Network analysts compared Davidson to New York Mets shortstop Jed Lowrie, who also played for Oakland.