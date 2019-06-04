College Sports
These are the top Class of 2020 football recruits in the Triangle
Summer workouts have started, seven-on-sevens are right around the corner and the first high school football practice is less than 70 days away.
According to the 247Sports list of top prospects in North Carolina, the majority of the top 50 players are in and around the Charlotte area this year. Seven of the top 10 players in the state play for schools in Charlotte or Greensboro. However, there are still plenty of future college players in the Triangle or within a 90 minute drive of Raleigh, including the top overall player and offensive lineman in the state.
Here’s a look at some of the top prospects in and around the Triangle.
Desmond Evans, Lee County
State rank: No. 1 (Five star)
Position: Defensive end (6-6, 238 pounds)
Top schools: NC State, UNC, Alabama, South Carolina, Clemson
Mitchell Mayes, Leesville Road
State rank: No. 3 (Five star)
Position: Offensive guard (6-4, 306)
Commitment: Clemson
Mohamed Kaba, Clinton
State rank: No. 10 (Four star)
Position: Outside linebacker (6-3, 210)
Commitment: South Carolina
Ja’Qurious Conley, Northside
State rank: No. 12 (Four star)
Position: Athlete (6-2, 210)
Top schools: South Carolina, UNC, Tennessee, Air Force, Duke
Ray Grier, South Point
State rank: No. 13 (Four star)
Position: Wide receiver (6-1, 204)
Commitment: UNC
Davin Vann, Cary
State rank: No. 15 (Three star)
Position: Defensive tackle (6-2, 273)
Top schools: State, Appalachian State, Charlotte, ECU, Louisville
Jaylen Smith, Hertford County
State rank: No. 17 (Three star)
Position: Defensive tackle (6-4, 280)
Commitment: NC State
Jonathan Adorno, Rolesville
State rank: No. 20 (Three star)
Position: Offensive tackle (6-4, 285)
Top schools: Appalachian State, Duke, ECU, State, UNC
Zay Peterson, Clayton
State rank: No. 22 (Three star)
Position: Safety (6-1, 190)
Commitment: Louisville
Joshua Crabtree, Heritage
State rank: No. 35 (Three star)
Position: Wide receiver (6-3, 185)
Top schools: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Colgate, Furman
D.J. Jones, Pine Forest
State rank: No. 37 (Three star)
Position: Running back (5-11, 190)
Top schools: Campbell, ECU, Furman, Missouri, UNC
Jayden Chalmers, Lee County
State rank: No. 38 (Three star)
Position: Running back (5-11, 160)
Top schools: Air Force, Appalachian State, ECU, Eastern Illinois, Georgia State
Nolan Mclean, Garner
State ranking: No. 46 (Three star)
Position: Quarterback (6-3, 220)
Top schools: ECU, NC State
