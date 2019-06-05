Former all-state star, Gamecock underclassman enters transfer portal

Mark Kingston: ‘A lot of impact players coming in’ for USC South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston discusses the incoming Gamecocks class of freshmen and JUCO players. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston discusses the incoming Gamecocks class of freshmen and JUCO players.

South Carolina baseball parted ways with yet another player, as redshirt freshman Jordan Holladay entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, a team spokesperson confirmed.

Holladay joins infielder Quinntin Perez, infielder Nick Neville and utility player Jacob English in transferring from the Gamecocks this offseason. Pitcher Logan Chapman decided to transfer midway through the season.

Holladay was a two-time all-South Carolina selection at Sumter High School and an honorable mention for the Perfect Game All-American team. Perfect Game ranked him as the 15th-best prospect in the state in his class and 500th in the country.

As a freshman, Holladay played in just seven games, collecting one hit and one walk in 14 plate appearances. A broken finger ended his season and he was granted a medical redshirt. As a sophomore, he appeared in 28 games, starting eight, and hit .238 with three doubles and four walks.

Coach Mark Kingston said Tuesday at his postseason press conference that several more departures were possible as the Gamecocks welcome a large recruiting class and must find a way to keep its roster at 35 players.

“Our program, but also every other program in America, is trying to find good fits for both sides,” Kingston said of potential transfers. “It’s got to be a good fit for the player, it’s got to be a good fit for the program.

“Transfer portal has a ton of guys around the country. Because recruiting has gotten so early — sometimes these kids are committing three years ahead of when they get to college — you’re not always going to hit 100 percent on good fits on both sides. It’s a constant evaluation and you have to try and make sure what you land on is a good fit for the player and a good fit for the program. That’s a constant ongoing process.”