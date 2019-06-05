College Sports
In-state recruit expects to add Clemson, South Carolina offers this week
An up and coming 2021 in-state prospect is Belton-Honea Path safety Bralyn Oliver (6-foot-2, 190 pounds). His offer list is starting to blossom with Georgia, Duke, West Virginia, Louisville, Colorado, Appalachian State, Charlotte and Georgia Southern already on board. Clemson and USC are also interested and Oliver is optimistic about offers from both.
Oliver said his top schools at this point are Clemson, Georgia, Colorado, Louisville and Duke. He camped at Georgia last week.
Last year, he posted 31 tackles, five pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble, plus 451 receiving yards.
