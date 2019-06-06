How Davidson’s Alex Ross made golf history

Davidson’s Alex Ross shot a 15-under 57 at the Dogwood Invitational golf tournament Thursday. Davidson Athletics

Alex Ross had already played 18 holes of golf Thursday and had 10 minutes to eat lunch before beginning the third round of the Dogwood Invitational at Atlanta’s Druid Hills Golf Club, one of the top tournaments in amateur golf.

When Ross chipped in for a birdie on the 10th hole (his first), he had no idea of what was to come. But it was the start of something extraordinary.

Ross, who just completed his sophomore season at Davidson, went on to shoot a 15-under par 57 -- the lowest round of competitive golf in history. In all he made 13 birdies and one eagle on Druid Hills’ par-72 layout. Not a bogey to be found on his scorecard. That’s three shots off what would have been a “perfect” score of 54.

It’s safe to say that Ross, the Atlantic 10’s rookie of the year in 2018 and an all-conference selection this season, didn’t see it coming.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I can’t even comprehend it yet,” Ross told the Observer late Thursday night. “This is, just, so crazy.”





Ross, who had shot rounds of 75 and 73 to open the tournament, birdied his first four holes. The eagle came on No. 14 (his fifth hole) when he sank a 35-foot putt. He drove the green on the par-4 16th hole (his seventh) for another birdie.

By then, Ross said he knew he had a special round going.

“I just tried to take it one shot at a time,” Ross said. “I needed to keep control of my breathing.”

As darkness closed in, word of Ross’s round had spread around Druid Hills by the time he was walking up the ninth fairway to finish his last hole.

“There were dozens of people lined up on each side to watch me finish,” Ross said. “I couldn’t believe that.”

Ross, an Atlanta native, said he had played Druid Hills a few times before. His 57 moved him to within four shots of the lead heading into Friday’s final round. Previous Dogwood winners include Charlotte-resident and Tour pro Webb Simpson, who set the tournament record of 60 in 2007.

Jim Furyk’s 12-under 58 is the lowest round in PGA Tour history. According to a story on Golf Channel’s website, no college golfer has ever shot lower than a 60.

“I’m not even believing all that,” Ross said. “My game hasn’t been producing the results I’ve been looking for in the past few months. I’ve just been trusting my process.”

Can’t even comprehend it yet, had tough firstr and second round, had about 10 minutes eat lunch, went ou thttere lit it up, can’ relly Chipped in on 10, birdied first 4 holes, eales s Tried to take it one shot at a time, stay in control of m reath;ing, not get The eagle 5th 35 foot putt. 16t (7, drove on green, tough shot to keep it going. Came was almost dark, pretty much everybody else finished playing, las thole dozens of people each side. Ver ycrazy. Played a couple of times, first in a tournament. Some one tole me rihtr after Lowest comp round ever. Most under par ever. Crazy. Really worried My game hasn’t been prodcuing quite resuls looking for last few months, trust process and Knew it would all come to