SpursUp! Georgia defensive lineman makes the call for Gamecocks
‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits
South Carolina picked up its second football commitment Friday night when Gainesville, Georgia defensive end Makius Scott committed to the Gamecocks.
Scott’s commitment comes hours after Sumter’s O’Donnell Fortune committed to USC. Both are in the Class of 2020. The Gamecocks have 10 commitments for the Class of 2020 with three on the defensive side. Scott is the first defensive line commit for the class.
Scott camped at USC on Friday and was supposed to go Virginia Tech on Saturday but Gainesville High coach Heath Webb, a former Presbyterian receiver, said he canceled with the Hokies.
The Gamecocks were one of Scott’s first offers. He also had offers from Louisville, Wake Forest, Memphis, East Carolina, Cincinnati, Liberty, Austin Peay, Troy and Western Kentucky.
In addition to playing defense, Scott was a power blocking tight end who also caught a 35-yard touchdown pass. He also plays basketball and throws shot put and discus in track. He finished sixth the Georgia Class 6A state track meet.
On film, he played a good bit outside and showed a lot of ability as a run stuffer in a variety of situations.
SOUTH CAROLINA CLASS OF 2020 COMMITS
▪ Luke Doty, QB (Myrtle Beach HS, SC)
▪ MarShawn Lloyd, RB (DeMatha Catholic HS, MD)
▪ Da’Qon Stewart, ATH, (North Mecklenburg HS, NC)
▪ Jazston Turnetine, OL (Hutchinson Community College, KS)
▪ Tyshawn Wannamaker OL (Calhoun County HS, SC)
▪ Issiah Walker, OL (Norland HS, Fla.)
▪ Mike Wyman, WR, (Greensboro Dudley HS, NC)
▪ Mohamed Kaba, LB (Clinton HS, NC)
▪ Makius Scott, DL (Gainesville HS, GA)
▪ O’Donnell Fortune, DB (Sumter HS, SC)
