SpursUp! Georgia defensive lineman makes the call for Gamecocks

“He camped there and he was supposed to leave and go to Virginia Tech tomorrow, and I got a call from Virginia Tech that he canceled, so I figured that was coming,” Webb said. “I talked to Coleman (Hutzler) and he said he had a tremendous camp and did an excellent job and felt like things were moving in the right direction. He left camp without committing, and I guess things must have turned.











“They have done a tremendous job in recruiting him. The thing Makius said to me probably every time he goes to Columbia it feels like Gainesville, Georgia and that’s a big deal to him. He feels real comfortable with them and they did real good job of coming to the school and visiting every time that they could. They did their homework visiting with the teachers at the school and did a great job of evaluating him not only as a player but as a student.”











Scott will play inside for the Gamecocks according to his coach, and he will do more than just eat up space and blockers.











“He’s not your typical big-body guy,” Webb said. “He’s athletic enough to make plays and sack the quarterback from the inside position because of athletic he is and how quick he is. Pass rush skills, he does a really good job with his hands. He’s not just a big body that can take up space, he’s a big body who is very athletic who can make plays from that position.”







The 6-foot-3 303 pounder is a three-star prospect by 247Sports and No. 62 strongside defensive end in the country. Scott also attends the same high school as former Clemson standout quarterback Deshaun Watson.