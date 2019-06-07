SpursUp! Georgia defensive lineman makes the call for Gamecocks

Scott’s commitment comes hours after Sumter’s O’Donnell Fortune committed to USC. Both are in the Class of 2020. The Gamecocks have 10 commitments for the Class of 2020 with three on the defensive side. Scott is the first defensive line commit for the class.
Scott camped at USC on Friday and was supposed to go Virginia Tech on Saturday but Gainesville High coach Heath Webb, a former Presbyterian receiver, said he canceled with the Hokies.
“He camped there and he was supposed to leave and go to Virginia Tech tomorrow, and I got a call from Virginia Tech that he canceled, so I figured that was coming,” Webb said. “I talked to Coleman (Hutzler) and he said he had a tremendous camp and did an excellent job and felt like things were moving in the right direction. He left camp without committing, and I guess things must have turned.
“They have done a tremendous job in recruiting him. The thing Makius said to me probably every time he goes to Columbia it feels like Gainesville, Georgia and that’s a big deal to him. He feels real comfortable with them and they did real good job of coming to the school and visiting every time that they could. They did their homework visiting with the teachers at the school and did a great job of evaluating him not only as a player but as a student.”
Scott will play inside for the Gamecocks according to his coach, and he will do more than just eat up space and blockers.
“He’s not your typical big-body guy,” Webb said. “He’s athletic enough to make plays and sack the quarterback from the inside position because of athletic he is and how quick he is. Pass rush skills, he does a really good job with his hands. He’s not just a big body that can take up space, he’s a big body who is very athletic who can make plays from that position.”
The 6-foot-3 303 pounder is a three-star prospect by 247Sports and No. 62 strongside defensive end in the country. Scott also attends the same high school as former Clemson standout quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The Gamecocks were one of Scott’s first offers. He also had offers from Louisville, Wake Forest, Memphis, East Carolina, Cincinnati, Liberty, Austin Peay, Troy and Western Kentucky.
In addition to playing defense, Scott was a power blocking tight end who also caught a 35-yard touchdown pass. He also plays basketball and throws shot put and discus in track. He finished sixth the Georgia Class 6A state track meet.
