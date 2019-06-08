Columbia four-star stays home, becomes third Gamecock commit this weekend

How Hammond’s Alex Huntley got the nickname ‘Boogie’ Hammond sophomore defensive lineman Alex Huntley explains how he got his nickname. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hammond sophomore defensive lineman Alex Huntley explains how he got his nickname.

South Carolina football added it to its 2020 recruiting class and didn’t have to go far to get him.





Hammond defensive tackle Alex Huntley committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday, giving South Carolina its third commitment of the weekend and 11th for next year’s class.

Sumter’s O’Donnell Fortune and Gainesville High (Georgia) defensive tackle Markius Scott committed on Friday.

Huntley’s other top choices were Georgia, Texas, Stanford, LSU and Oklahoma. He made his announcement on a video posted on Twitter which showed him giving the “Spurs Up” sign on the end of the video and him telling his Hammond teammates.

I was searching for a place that felt like home.



COMMITTED! pic.twitter.com/3OOKojPorL — boogie (@alexhuntley_) June 8, 2019

Huntley said during football season he might wait until during the school year to announce but said this week he would probably announce sometime this summer.

“I wanted to have the summer to prepare for the upcoming season. I knew this is the place I wanted to go,” Huntley said. “I have a great relationship with coach Muschamp and the staff so there was no point in putting it off.”

With Huntley’s commitment, South Carolina moves up to 11th in 247Sports composite team rankings with six four-star recruits so far for the class. And the Gamecocks definitely aren’t done for the Class of 2020.

“I was talking to (Gamecock commitment) Luke Doty on snapchat and we both said we are building something special and there is something brewing in Columbia,” Huntley said.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Huntley is a four-star prospect by 247 Sports and ranked as the fourth-best prospect in the state and 17th-best defensive tackle in the country. He also was selected to play in the All-American Bowl in January of 2020.

Huntley grew up in Maryland before moving to South Carolina in the summer of his sixth grade year. He remembers going to Williams-Brice Stadium for his first game as a seventh grader when the Gamecocks hosted Missouri.

South Carolina was Huntley’s first offer back in May of 2017 and he has made numerous visits to the campus and games over the past few years.

“Me and my dad watched a video when they I got that first offer from them,” Huntley said. “They were the first to really trust me and that to me is special and something to think about.”

Now, Huntley will turn his attention on recruiting his Hammond teammate Jordan Burch to USC. Burch is the No. 1 ranked prospect in the country, according to 247Sports and is a heavily coveted prospect by the Gamecocks, Clemson and other programs.





“I can go about it and try recruiting him in a variety of ways,” Huntley said of Burch. said. “But first and foremost, Jordan is my friend and I want him to make the best decision for him. But I am going to try to my best to get him to come to South Carolina.”

Huntley has been a force on the Hammond defensive line and had 48 tackles, 16 for loss and seven sacks in helping the Skyhawks to their second straight state title. He also played lacrosse and was on the track team this season.

Huntley was a state champion in the shot put in the SCISA 3A track and field championships. Huntley and Skyhawks will be showcased on ESPN for their opener when they host Southern Columbia (Pa.) on Aug. 25.

SOUTH CAROLINA CLASS OF 2020 COMMITS

▪ Luke Doty, QB (Myrtle Beach HS, SC)

▪ MarShawn Lloyd, RB (DeMatha Catholic HS, MD)

▪ Da’Qon Stewart, ATH, (North Mecklenburg HS, NC)

▪ Jazston Turnetine, OL (Hutchinson Community College, KS)

▪ Tyshawn Wannamaker OL (Calhoun County HS, SC)

▪ Issiah Walker, OL (Norland HS, Fla.)

▪ Mike Wyman, WR, (Greensboro Dudley HS, NC)

▪ Mohamed Kaba, LB (Clinton HS, NC)

▪ Alex Huntley, DL (Hammond HS, SC)

▪ Makius Scott, DL (Gainesville HS, GA)

▪ O’Donnell Fortune, DB (Sumter HS, SC)