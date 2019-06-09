Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Auburn-Game Two | June 9, 2019

North Carolina’ Hansen Butler (24) embraces closing pitcher Austin Love (44) following the Tar Heels’ 2-0 victory over Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. With the win, the Tar Heels forced a game three in the series for Monday.


North Carolina's Danny Serretti (1) and his teammates stand for the National Anthem prior to their game against Auburn in the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.


Auburn coach Butch Thompson (30) discusses a balk call against his starting pitcher Bailey Horn in the first inning with the umpires at the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.


North Carolina's Ike Freeman (8) connects for a single to left centerfield to score teammates Aaron Sabato and Michael Busch in the first inning against Auburn in the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina relied on their pitching and defense to defeat Auburn 2-0.


North Carolina's Michael Busch (15) scores on a single by Ike Freeman in the first inning to give the Tar Heels' a 1-0 lead in the first inning against Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.


North Carolina's Aaron Sabato (19) is greeted by teammates after scoring on a single by Ike Freeman in the first inning to give the Tar Heels' a 2-0 lead in the first inning against Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.


North Carolina catcher Brandon Martorano (4) talks with starting pitcher Austin Bergner (45) after closing out the first inning against Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.


North Carolina's Dallas Tessar (7) dodges a pitch by Auburn's Bailey Horn in the second inning during the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.


North Carolina's Michael Busch enters the dugout after fielding a grounder by Auburn's Judd Ward to close out the second inning in the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.


North Carolina starting pitcher Austin Bergner (45) works from the mound in the fourth inning against Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.


North Carolina starting pitcher Austin Bergner (45) works from the mound in the fourth inning against Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.


North Carolina coach Mike Fox takes starting pitcher Austin Bergner (45) out of the game in the fifth inning against Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.


North Carolina's Ike Freeman (8) fields a foul ball by Auburn's Ryan Bliss for an out in the seventh inning during the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.


North Carolina second baseman Ashton McGee (5) throws to first to complete a double play after forcing out Auburn's Jarrett Eaton (5) at second base in the eighth inning during the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Eaton was originally called safe, the play was reviewed and Eaton was called for interference and ruled out on the play.


North Carolina second baseman Ashton McGee (5) tumbles over Auburn's Jarrett Eaton (5) at second base in the eighth inning during the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Eaton was originally called safe, the play was reviewed and Eaton was called for interference and ruled out on the play.


North Carolina pitcher Austin Love follows through on a pitch during the ninth inning against Auburn in the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Love was credited with the win after replacing starter Austin Bergner.


North Carolina closing pitcher Austin Love (44) reacts after the final securing the Tar Heels' 2-0 victory over Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.


North Carolina's Brandon Martorano (4) embraces pitcher Austin Love following the Tar Heels' 2-0 win over Auburn in the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Love was credited with the win after replacing starter Austin Bergner.


North Carolina's Michael Busch embraces pitcher Austin Love following the Tar Heels' 2-0 win over Auburn in the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.


North Carolina starting pitcher Austin Bergner (45) embraces closing pitcher Austin Love (44) following the Tar Heels' 2-0 victory over Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

