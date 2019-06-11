After six years, UNC’s track and field coach Harlis Meaders will be let go

Harlis Meaders UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS

North Carolina will not renew track & field coach Harlis Meaders’ contract, the school announced in a press release Tuesday.

Meaders has coached UNC’s men’s and women’s track & field team and its cross country team for the past six years.

“He has been an outstanding role model to our students, a caring teammate to our staff and a great example for our alumni,” Cunningham said in a press release. “We always will be proud to have him as a member of our Carolina family. However, we have not achieved the level of competitive success in our track and field program that we expect, and it is time to take the program in a new direction.”

Meaders, a Monroe native, began his coaching career at Western Carolina where he spent three years as an assistant coach. He spent 18 years at Florida State before becoming the head coach at UNC in 2012.

“Over the last several years, our program has faced a number of non-traditional variables that have hindered our program’s ability to reach both Director Cunningham’s and my personal goals for UNC to be a top 10 program in the country and a top three program in the ACC,” Meaders said in a statement. “So, while I am disappointed with the decision not renew my contract, I do agree that I have not reached our common goal.”

Meaders’ contract expires at the end of June.

The school will begin searching for a new coach immediately, the press release stated.