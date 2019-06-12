NCAA reportedly ready to drop hammer on six college basketball programs

Here’s how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked After two years undercover, the FBI found members of top NCAA basketball programs involved in corrupt bribery schemes. Here's how those schemes worked. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After two years undercover, the FBI found members of top NCAA basketball programs involved in corrupt bribery schemes. Here's how those schemes worked.

The reckoning could really be coming.

Really.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported Wednesday that Stan Wilcox, NCAA president of regulatory affairs, said that two high-profile college basketball programs will receive notices of allegations for Level I violations next month.

Four more Division I programs will receive similar notices later this summer, all as a result of the FBI’s investigation into corruption in the sport. Trials involving those investigations were recently completed.

“The main thing is that we’re up and ready,” Wilcox told Dodd. “We’re moving forward and you’ll see the consequences.”

The names of those six schools?

Kansas, Arizona and Louisville are all reportedly under investigation. As Dodd points out, at least 20 schools were mentioned during the FBI investigations. Oklahoma State, Southern Cal, Auburn and LSU are among the 20.

Former Arizona assistant Book Richardson was sentenced to three months in prison for accepting $20,000 in bribes to steer players to certain agents and advisors. Richardson has said that Arizona coach Sean Mille had “no knowledge” of Arizona head coach Sean Miller paying players.

On a secretly recorded wiretap, however, Richardson told aspiring agent Christian Dawkins that Miller “bought” former Arizona star Deandre Ayton. He also spoke of Miller “taking care” of other Arizona players.

Former Southern Cal official Tony Bland plead guilt to a felony count of conspiracy to commit bribery as part of a deal with federal prosecutors. He was sentenced to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

Ex-Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans was sentenced to three months for taking bribes. Evans had plead guilty in January to accepting $22,000 in bribes while an assistant at Oklahoma State and South Carolina.

Former Auburn assistant Chuck Person also plead guilty to a bribery conspiracy. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 9.

Both the Kansas basketball and football programs are reportedly under NCAA investigation.

And then there’s LSU, whose head coach Will Wade was caught on tape referring to a “strong-ass” offer he made for current Tigers guard Javonte Smart during the recruiting process.

When news of the FBI investigation broke, the NCAA was criticized for not taking action outside of a forming commission, led by Condoleeza Rice, that produced recommendations on how to clean up the sport.

Now that the federal investigations and litigation process is over, the NCAA is taking action. It has to do just that. We should soon find out what that means, and what schools are involved.



