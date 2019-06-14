South Carolina among finalists for 2020 big man from Florida

As AAU season begins, USC target PJ Hall provides recruiting update PJ Hall, a top basketball prospect in the 2020 class, updates his recruitment on April 13, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK PJ Hall, a top basketball prospect in the 2020 class, updates his recruitment on April 13, 2019.

On a week when a few of its highest targets were competing at NBAPA Top 100 Camp, South Carolina learned its made the cut for another option in the 2020 recruiting class.

Jamille Reynolds, a three-star big man from St. Petersburg, Florida, tweeted Friday his “final five” schools. The list includes Arkansas, Central Florida, Florida, Miami and the Gamecocks.

Reynolds is a listed 6-9, 230-pounder who averaged 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game last season for Lakewood High School.

The Gamecocks have yet to land their first 2020 commitment, but it’s early and they’ve zeroed in on several players. Carolina has offered Earl Timberlake (No. 31 in 247Sports composite rankings), Cliff Omoruyi (51), PJ Hall (64) and Terrance Williams (86), a quartet all performing this week in Charlottesville, Virginia, at the Top 100 Camp.