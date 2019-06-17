Top wide receiver recruit makes third Clemson visit, liking Tigers QB commit

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney breaks down 2019 recruiting class Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday

One of Clemson’s top receiver targets for the 2020 class is Xzavier Henderson (6-4 185) of Miami. He’s visited in the past and was back for a two day stay Tuesday and Wednesday. He didn’t do much in the camp because he has a track event this weekend, but he got more time with receivers coach Jeff Scott and head coach Dabo Swinney, and that made for a successful trip for him.











“It was a fun experience being my third time being there,” Henderson said. “I had fun. I learned some new things from Jeff Scott. I had fun with the players. I actually have a track meet this weekend so I only did the drills and routes Wednesday morning. I feel like I did good.”











In running those routes, Henderson was able to catch passes from future Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, and he said that was quite the experience.











“He’s a great quarterback,” Henderson said. “He’s very big and very skilled. He fits the Clemson model for quarterbacks.”











Henderson has a strong offer list and has not yet developed a group of favorites. He plans to do that within two weeks. Clemson no doubt will be on the list and he said he and the Clemson coaches have a good understanding about his situation.











“They already know my feelings towards them from previous times that we talked,” he said. “They just told me to take my time and go visit other schools. They gave me the stats that they have compared to other schools and gave me something to think about. It’s a big decision to make down the line. I really like Clemson and they’ll be in my top schools.”











Henderson left Clemson for Georgia and a camp there on Thursday. He also plans to camp at LSU, Alabama and Florida. He will not sign until February and does not have a timeline on a decision.