Former Big Ten player announces he’s walking on with Gamecocks as a transfer

The South Carolina football team added a transfer with some experience in the Big Ten.

Elijah Rodgers, a former in-state defensive back recruit from Blacksburg, tweeted he’ll be joining the Gamecocks as a walk-on after spending last year at Gardner-Webb. He began his college career at Indiana.

Rodgers had said he was looking at Tennessee and Notre Dame during this latest recruitment, hoping one would open a scholarship for him.

Out of high school in 2018, the three-star recruit picked IU over BYU, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and Purdue. The 6-foot-1, 169 pounder was in Bloomington for two months before leaving for personal reasons. He was known as a vocal recruiter for his class.

Rodgers landed at Gardner-Webb, joining his brother Kobe. He played sparingly last season, getting in seven games but not registering any stats.

His last year in high school, he was a two-way player, putting up 29 tackles, five pass break ups, three interceptions, forced four fumbles and blocking four kicks. He also played offense, throwing for 866 yards and 14 scores, while rushing for 534 yards and five touchdowns.

In his final two high school seasons, he blocked seven kicks. According to his official bio with the Bulldogs, he runs 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds and has a 36-inch vertical jump.

The Gamecocks turned over a few of their reserve defensive back spots this past offseason, so at worst he could provide an extra special teamer/bench player. USC saw Javon Charleston and walk-on Jaylan Foster transfer this offseason. That was after reserve Tavyn Jackson took a medical disqualification during the summer and later transferred.