The fifth man: Gamecocks bolster offensive line class with commit out of Virginia

It didn’t take long for Virginia offensive line recruit Vershon Lee to make up his mind.





The Freedom High School (Woodbridge) star visited South Carolina football a few weekends ago. On Tuesday, he announced he’ll become a Gamecock.

Lee tweeted the news, becoming South Carolina’s fifth offensive line commit for 2020. With that, USC is likely done at that position, having recently added Abbeville’s Trai Jones and Hutchinson Community College’s Jazston Turnetine to a group with longtime pledges Tyshawn Wannamaker and Issiah Walker Jr.

In his commitment announcement, he thanked his mother and high school coach, among others.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder visited Pitt this past weekend, one week after coming to Columbia. He also has offers from N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Following his official visit, Lee said he talked to Will Muschamp and offensive line coach Eric Wolford. He said Muschamp was adamant about wanting to know his plans, and he gave positive feedback.

“Me and Coach Wolford talked a lot,” he said. “We were talking about football and how things go and how he needs me. He was telling me about how vital it would be for me to come here. I feel wanted here. I could get real relaxed comfortable here. It strengthened my feeling about the school. I feel good about South Carolina, feel great actually.”

Lee is a three-star prospect, the No. 957 player in the 247 Sports composite rankings. He’s the No. 61 guard and 18th-best player in Virginia.

Last season, Lee was part of an offense that averaged 37.7 points per game and reached the state title game in its class. In high school, he played offensive tackle and defensive end.





SOUTH CAROLINA CLASS OF 2020 COMMITS

▪ Luke Doty, QB (Myrtle Beach HS, SC)

▪ MarShawn Lloyd, RB (DeMatha Catholic HS, MD)

▪ Da’Qon Stewart, ATH, (North Mecklenburg HS, NC)

▪ Jazston Turnetine, OL (Hutchinson Community College, KS)

▪ Tyshawn Wannamaker OL (Calhoun County HS, SC)

▪ Issiah Walker, OL (Norland HS, Fla.)

▪ Trai Jones, OL (Abbeville HS, SC)

▪ Vershon Lee, OL (Woodbridge, VA)

▪ Mike Wyman, WR, (Greensboro Dudley HS, NC)

▪ Mohamed Kaba, LB (Clinton HS, NC)

▪ Alex Huntley, DL (Hammond HS, SC)

▪ Makius Scott, DL (Gainesville HS, GA)

▪ O’Donnell Fortune, DB (Sumter HS, SC)