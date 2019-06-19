Muschamp camp update: A near top-100 pass rusher and some international flavor

Will Muschamp talks Williams-Brice upgrades, recruiting South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses football in Rock Hill and Gamecocks recruiting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses football in Rock Hill and Gamecocks recruiting.

You’re never sure exactly what you might find at one of South Carolina’s Will Muschamp football camps.

In the case of Wednesday’s camp, you’ll find 247’s top-rated player from the United Kingdom.

A group that works with international football players, PPI Recruits, was in town as part of a tour of at least 15 college camps. Among them was Jairo Faverus, the top-rated player out of the UK, and Swedish tight end Victor Wikstrom.

Faverus, a defensive back, committed to West Virginia on Tuesday, over offers from Penn State and Georgia Tech. He was with his group, but not participating in drills.

Wikstrom only claims a WVU offer, but he was getting a long look from Bobby Bentley during drills. Wikstrom stands at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds and moved well.

▪ On the tight end front, four-star Nick Elksnis out of Jacksonville Episcopal was in town today. He was chatting with Muschamp and Bobby Bentley as things started to ramp up.

The 6-foot-6, 225 pounder is the No. 11 tight end in the country for 2021. He claims offers from FSU, Miami and Michigan. Last year, her reportedly had 225 yards and four scores on 17 catches for a 7-3 team.

▪ Another interesting name to watch is four-star Naquan Brown. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder came down from Virginia Breach, reportedly with his high school teammate Myles Alston.





Brown has offers from LSU, Michigan, Penn State and LSU. The cousin of Virgina Tech’s Jaevon Becton, he had 12 sacks last season.

▪ There were coaches from North Alabama and Samford in town working the camp.