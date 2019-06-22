Productive FCS tight end transfer will join South Carolina football

Bobby Bentley excited for challenge of coaching tight ends South Carolina Gamecocks football assistant coach Bobby Bentley moved from running backs coach to tight ends this offseason. He'll work with Kiel Pollard, Evan Hinson Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football assistant coach Bobby Bentley moved from running backs coach to tight ends this offseason. He'll work with Kiel Pollard, Evan Hinson

Former William and Mary tight end Nick Muse dropped in for a South Carolina football camp this week. He impressed the coaches and Bobby Bentley and left Columbia with an offer.

From then, the choice to join the roster as a transfer and bolster the Gamecocks tight end position was a simple one.

“I talked with my parents for a little bit,” Muse said. “Prayed about it. And I thought it was the right decision for me.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wanted to thank @bobbybentley and @CoachWMuschamp for this opportunity! Glad to announce I will be transferring to the University of South Carolina #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/vijz3PWkFT — Nick Muse (@NickMuse5) June 22, 2019

A North Carolina product, he had offers from LSU, East Carolina and N.C. State. He’s visited the latter two already, and had plans to see the Tigers this weekend before they fell through.

Last season, Muse’s second with the Tribe, he posted 453 receiving yards on 30 catches in only seven games. He ranked seventh in the CAA in yards per game. He was second on the team in catches and yards.





At 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, he was a tight end and linebacker in high school in the Charlotte Area. He posted 165 tackles, and 32 catches for 654 yards with 10 touchdowns as a senior as part of a state championship team.

His brother Tanner plays for Clemson and was an all-ACC player last season.

As a player moving up a level, Muse will have to sit out next season unless he gets a waiver. He said the plan is to apply for one. USC has a senior tight end in Kiel Pollard, with Kyle Markway as a redshirt senior with a sixth year.