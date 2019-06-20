Live blog: Where will these former UNC players land in the NBA draft?

UNC’s Coby White: ‘I’m hard on myself because I feel I should play great every game’ UNC freshman point guard Coby White talks about his 34 points performance Tuesday against Syracuse. UNC beat Syracuse 93-85. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UNC freshman point guard Coby White talks about his 34 points performance Tuesday against Syracuse. UNC beat Syracuse 93-85.

North Carolina is expected to have three players taken in Thursday’s NBA draft at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn.

Guard Coby White and forward Nassir Little, who were each five-star recruits last summer coming into UNC, are expected to go early in the first round. Forward Cameron Johnson, the former Tar Heel graduate transfer, is projected to go to Milwaukee as the last pick in the first round.

Get Sports Pass for ACC basketball Follow Joe Giglio, Steve Wiseman, Jonathan Alexander, Chip Alexander and Luke DeCock. Sign up for The N&O's digital sports-only subscription for only $30 per year. Click here to subscribe

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

We’ll continue to update this story throughout the draft as UNC players are picked.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.



