From Alshon to Ace to Deebo, another rising Gamecocks star to wear No. 1 jersey
A few great Gamecocks have worn the No. 1 jersey in recent years: Alshon Jeffery, Ace Sanders, Deebo Samuel.
It looks like another rising star will take that number this season.
Samuel, now with the San Francisco 49ers, was back in town this week and dropped by the Gamecocks locker room. He posted a video to Instagram showing sophomore corner Jaycee Horn’s locker with the No. 1 on it. Deebo also had a little commentary on the change.
“You better snap with my jersey number,” Samuel said on the video.
Horn wore No. 7 last year. He takes over No. 1 on defense from Nick Harvey, who left as a transfer and landed at North Texas.
Horn, the son of NFL all-pro receiver Joe Horn, stepped on campus last season and immediately became an impact player. He played in 11 games at nickel and corner, starting 10. He made 45 tackles, four for loss, with a pair of sacks and eight pass breakups.
Horn was the No. 209 recruit in the country in the 2018 247 Sports composite rankings and a four-star prospect.
He had a case as the best coverage man on the team last season and will likely move to the outside corner spot full-time next season.
Recent Gamecocks to wear No. 1
2009: Alshon Jeffery
2010: Alshon Jeffery
2011: Alshon Jeffery
2012: Ace Sanders
2013: Damiere Byrd, Rico McWilliams
2014: Damiere Byrd, Rico McWilliams
2015: Deebo Samuel, Rico McWilliams
2016: Deebo Samuel
2017: Deebo Samuel
2018: Deebo Samuel, Nick Harvey
