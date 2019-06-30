Jake Bentley tops Trevor Lawrence, Kelly Bryant at Manning Passing Academy challenge

Jake Bentley talks about his final spring practices, updates his progress South Carolina football senior quarterback Jake Bentley talks about his final spring practices and what he's been working to improve upon for the Gamecocks and coach Will Muschamp in his final go-around at USC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football senior quarterback Jake Bentley talks about his final spring practices and what he's been working to improve upon for the Gamecocks and coach Will Muschamp in his final go-around at USC.

Competing against the best passers in the country at the Manning Passing Academy, South Carolina’s Jake Bentley walked away with a little hardware.

The rising senior won the event’s Air It Out challenge, which involved hitting moving golf carts with passes. In a field that according to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger’s Nick Suss included Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Missouri’s Kelly Bryant, Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Southern Cal’s J.T. Daniels, Bentley reportedly hit all the carts in the first round and then edged Appalachian State’s Zac Thomas in the tie-breaker.

Congrats to our 2019 MPA Air it Out champ, Jake Bentley #MPA2019 pic.twitter.com/ID511FmCrG — Manning Passing Academy (@mpa_info) June 30, 2019

Bentley has been a consistent counselor at the academy, which regularly brings together some of the best quarterback talent in the country. The clinic, founded by Archie Manning, is held at Nicholls State University in Louisiana.

Bentley is coming into his fourth season in the program, having started the past 2 1/2 years. He’s thrown for 7,385 yards, 54 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He’s within striking distance of the program record for yards and should easily get the touchdown record assuming good health.

Coming off a season in which he threw for 3,171, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, he’ll have to adapt to life without his top target, Deebo Samuel. He still has Shi Smith and Bryan Edwards to throw to, and USC overall returns three of its top four pass catchers, plus gets OrTre Smith back after a season-ending injury.

The Gamecocks open the season Aug. 31 in Charlotte against UNC.