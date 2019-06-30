Former South Carolina QB transfer lands with team on Gamecocks’ 2019 schedule

Berkeley QB Darius Douglas ready to walk-on with Gamecocks Berkeley High School QB Darius Douglas fell for South Carolina Gamecocks football last summer and will walk-on with Will Muschamp's team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Berkeley High School QB Darius Douglas fell for South Carolina Gamecocks football last summer and will walk-on with Will Muschamp's team.

Quarterback Darius Douglas turned down small school attention to come to the University of South Carolina and fight for a scholarship on the SEC level.

After two seasons as a Gamecock, he entered the transfer portal. Now he’s going to continue his career closer to home, but he’ll still have a chance to play in Williams-Brice Stadium this year.

The Berkeley High School product tweeted he’s headed to Charleston Southern, which will come to Columbia on Sept. 7. Since he’s going from FBS to FCS, he will not have to sit out a year.

“This has been the plan all along,” Douglas wrote as part of his announcement.

As a high school senior, Douglas threw for 2,112 yards and 28 touchdowns with 760 yards and 13 scores rushing. He led the Stags to a 9-3 record.

He came to USC in a class with Jay Urich, and has watched as the team added Dakereon Joyner and Ryan Hilinski. Douglas had mostly been a practice player, even occasionally playing running back when the team needed.

He took his chance to try to play at a big school, and will now join a team coming off a 5-6 season with a new coach. The program is only a few years removed from back-to-back conference titles under head coach Jamey Chadwell, but some of that success was vacated after NCAA violations came to light.

The Bucs only threw for 913 yards last season, running 70 percent of the time.

USC’s current crop of walk-on QBs is only Corbett Glick, a prolific player at Hammond High School. He threw for 6,000 yards and 66 touchdowns in high school and won a state title as a senior, playing ahead of Will Muschamp’s son Jackson.