South Carolina lands commit in Georgia corner Joey Hunter, beating out Texas A&M

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina.

When Tyrone, Georgia, cornerback Joey Hunter came to camp with South Carolina football in June, he left Columbia with an offer.

Now he’s a Gamecocks commitment.

The Sandy Creek High School product announced his pick for South Carolina on Tuesday afternoon. He had Texas A&M as his other top option, and Syracuse, Boston College, Vanderbilt and Pitt also were on his short list.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The facilities and campus are beautiful,” Hunter said. “I was surprised with where it was. I thought it was going to be more like the country, but it wasn’t really rural, and I really like that.”

Hunter built a strong relationship with Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator/secondary coach Travaris Robinson through the recruiting process, and that weighed heavily on his decision as well.

“I like that it’s a defended minded coaching staff. Coach Muschamp is a very defensive minded guy. Coach T-Rob is a great defensive back coach, one of the best in the country. It’s a lot to look forward to, the coaching staff over there,” he said. ““I like the coaching staff and I like the environment around the players, too. That’s a lot to look forward to at the University of South Carolina.”

At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, he’s the No. 773 recruit in the country in the 247 Sports Composite rankings. That puts him at the No. 62 corner and 75th-best player in Georgia.

Last season, he posted 23 tackles, six pass break-ups and picked off one pass, according to his team’s MaxPreps page. On film, he looks like a good hitter, who isn’t shy coming up in run support.

Hunter is a bigger corner and he likes to play press-man coverage. He feels that will fit in perfectly with what Muschamp and Robinson want to do.

“Coach Muschamp and Coach T-Rob both told me that my physicality and my ball skills, that’s what they really like,” he said. “And my ability to play different positions all over the field. I appreciated that, getting to go out there and showcase my different abilities at different positions.”

Hunter is the 15th high school player of the class, not counting a pair of incoming transfers whose scholarships will likely count against the 2020 class. He is the third defensive back, joining O’Donnell Fortune and Dominick Hill.

With three in the fold, it’s unclear if USC is full in the defensive backfield for this class. The team is set to only lose one defensive back, safety J.T. Ibe, but attrition is always possible.

SOUTH CAROLINA CLASS OF 2020 COMMITS

▪ Luke Doty, QB (Myrtle Beach HS, SC)

▪ MarShawn Lloyd, RB (DeMatha Catholic HS, MD)

▪ Da’Qon Stewart, ATH, (North Mecklenburg HS, NC)

▪ Jazston Turnetine, OL (Hutchinson Community College, KS)

▪ Tyshawn Wannamaker OL (Calhoun County HS, SC)

▪ Issiah Walker, OL (Norland HS, Fla.)

▪ Trai Jones, OL (Abbeville HS, SC)

▪ Vershon Lee, OL (Woodbridge, VA)

▪ Mike Wyman, WR, (Greensboro Dudley HS, NC)

▪ Mohamed Kaba, LB (Clinton HS, NC)

▪ Alex Huntley, DL (Hammond HS, SC)

▪ Makius Scott, DL (Gainesville HS, GA)

▪ O’Donnell Fortune, DB (Sumter HS, SC)

▪ Dominick Hill, DB (Jones HS, FL)

▪ Joey Hunter, DB (Sandy Springs HS, GA)