Watch Gamecock running back commit put nasty move on four-star defender, then backflip

Above all The Opening is an event built around top recruits getting work against other top recruits.

On the front, give this rep to South Carolina running back commit MarShawn Lloyd.

Barton Simmons of 247 Sports shot video of the four-star prospect, ranked No. 35 in the country, just putting a nasty move on Penn State linebacker commit Curtis Jacobs, the No. 107 player in the land. Just to punctuate it, Lloyd delivered a little flip for good measure.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pound Lloyd is South Carolina’s top recruit in the 2020 class. He picked USC ahead of Georgia in May.

Lloyd plays for Maryland powerhouse DeMatha Catholic and has shown ability to make explosive plays in space.

He’s on a 7-on-7 team that includes Gamecocks commit Luke Doty and targets Tank Bigsby and Jaheim Bell. Offensive tackle commit Issiah Walker is also in Dallas, along with defensive end target Reggie Grimes, defensive end target Jacolbe Cowan and linebacker target Len’Neth Whitehead.

Speaking of Grimes, Simmons posted a few videos of him at work against four-star Oklahoma offensive tackle, the No. 75 prospect in the country.