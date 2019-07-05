Former Clemson football running back drowns at Georgia state park, reports say

Five things to know about Clemson University Where even is Clemson? And other questions answered in this crash course on Clemson University's history, sports and rivalries. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Where even is Clemson? And other questions answered in this crash course on Clemson University's history, sports and rivalries.

A former Clemson football player drowned Friday at a Georgia State Park, according to a report by Fox Carolina and the Elberton Journal.

Both media outlets, citing Elbert County (Georgia) coroner Chuck Almond, reported Friday evening that Tyshon Dye was swimming with family at Richard B. Russell State Park in Elberton, Georgia, earlier in the day when the drowning happened.

His body was recovered before 6 p.m., according to the reports.

Dye was 25.

“I’ve never lost anyone really close, in my circle,” former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman posted on social media. “This one hurt real bad. Send prayers to Tyshon Dye’s family please. He was a special person that was loved by everyone.”

Dye was a native of Elberton. He arrived at Clemson in 2013 and redshirted before playing for the Tigers from 2014-16.

He rushed for 351 yards and five touchdowns during his time at Clemson before going to East Carolina as a grad transfer in 2017.

He is the second former Clemson running back to die in the past year. Former Tiger C.J. Fuller died in October from blood clots in the lungs and legs that happened in the weeks after leg surgery.

