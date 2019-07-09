He’s among all-time leading passers for a Gamecocks 2019 foe. Now he’s a USC staffer

What South Carolina’s QB coach said about Bentley, Hilinski, Joyner South Carolina Gamecocks football assistant coach Dan Werner broke down quarterbacks Jake Bentley, Ryan Hilinski, Dakereon Joyner heading into USC's spring game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football assistant coach Dan Werner broke down quarterbacks Jake Bentley, Ryan Hilinski, Dakereon Joyner heading into USC's spring game.

The South Carolina football team already had Appalachian State’s second-leading all-time passer as part of the coaching staff in Taylor Lamb.

Now the Gamecocks have added the man fifth on the Mountaineers list in Jamal Londry-Jackson.

The Atlanta-area product tweeted Monday afternoon he was coming to Columbia to join the USC program. He later told the Winston-Salem Journal he is coming as an offensive graduate assistant.

June was a busy and hectic month but for good reasons. Excited to start this coaching journey at USC. #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/2Tb515AeTo — Jamal Londry-Jackson (@JLJACK12) July 8, 2019

Londry-Jackson spent last season as an academic advisor for Georgia State, a program coached by former Gamecocks and Mountaineers offensive line coach Shawn Elliott, whose two stints at those schools lasted from 1997-2016. South Carolina also hosts Appalachian State on Nov. 9.

Londry-Jackson started 23 games in Boone, North Carolina, posting one of the best statistical seasons in school history. He took the starting job as a sophomore, throwing for 2,001 yards and 15 scores while starting the final seven games. As a junior, he completed 66 percent of his passes for 3,278 yards, 21 scores and only eight interceptions, adding six rushing scores.

He came into the next season as an award candidate, but an autoimmune disease after a torn ACL derailed his final season. He finished his career with 5,971 yards.

He had multiple stops in smaller leagues trying to get a professional career going.

The year after he left, Lamb arrived. Lamb ended up throwing for 9,786 yards and running for more than 2,000 more. He’s been with South Carolina since January of 2018. He works closely with quarterbacks coach Dan Werner.

The Gamecocks and Mountaineers haven’t faced off since 1977.