An NCAA guinea pig? NC State first to go through reformed NCAA process.

The federal investigation into college basketball corruption triggered changes in NCAA’s rules and its investigative process.

N.C. State will be the first school to deal with the changes and go through that new process. The university released the Notice of Allegations it received from the NCAA on Wednesday.

An NCAA executive said last month that “at least six” major Division I programs will receive an NOA from the NCAA this summer. Kansas, Arizona, LSU, Louisville, Miami, Auburn and Southern California are among the other schools who were involved, or mentioned, in the federal fraud and bribery trials in New York.

The NCAA outlined four potential violations by N.C. State in the NOA, with the two major ones connected to former coaches Orlando Early and Mark Gottfried. The primary, and potentially most damaging violations, are connected to the recruitment, and brief tenure, of basketball star Dennis Smith Jr.

The NOA, which N.C. State received on Tuesday, shows two of the major changes the NCAA has adopted since the federal case made national headlines nearly 22 months ago.

In Aug. 2018, the NCAA announced that it “can accept information established by another administrative body, including a court of law, government agency, accrediting body or a commission authorized by a school.”

Previously, the NCAA had to conduct its own investigations and wouldn’t have been able to use the information from the trial. So, the NCAA can use the information from the federal fraud case against former Adidas executive Jim Gatto.

In the NOA to N.C. State, the NCAA cites testimony from T.J. Gassnola, a former Adidas consultant. Gassnola testified during the October trial in New York about the payment of $40,000 from the sneaker company that involved Early and Smith’s family.

Smith was a highly-rated recruit out of Fayetteville and chose N.C. State over other national powers in the fall of 2015. He played one season at N.C. State in 2016-17. The Wolfpack finished with a 15-17 record and four ACC wins. As the NOA notes, Smith competed in 32 games “while ineligible.” N.C. State is likely to have to vacate its wins from that season.

Paying a recruit is obviously against NCAA rules. Specifically in the NOA, Early “showed reckless indifference to the NCAA constitution and bylaws” and “threatened the integrity of the NCAA Collegiate Model.”

The two “Level I” violations are connected to former coaches. That’s not a coincidence.

After the FBI had made its corruption case public, the NCAA formed a commission, headed by Condoleezza Rice in Oct. 2018.

In April, the Rice Commission report suggested reforms and rule changes. Chief among them: “(S)ignificant expansion in individual accountability for rules violations for coaches, athletic directors and college presidents.”

In N.C. State’s case, Early and Gottfried are the target of the most severe punishment. In Early’s case, it’s for the impermissible benefits provided to Smith during his recruitment and after — more than $6,600 in complimentary tickets were provided to Smith’s friends and family.

In Gottfried’s case, it’s for a failure to monitor Early. Specifically in the NOA, Gottfried “did not demonstrate that he monitored” Early or Early’s interactions with Gassnola, Farmer or Smith during the recruiting process.

The NCAA also said Gottfried was responsible for monitoring his staff and the provision of complimentary tickets.

The potential punishment for both Early and Gottfried is a “show-cause” order, which is the most severe penalty the NCAA can give a coach. Early has been out of college coaching since Gottfried was fired during the 2016-17 season. Gottfried was hired by Cal State-Northridge last season.

The NCAA connected N.C. State to two Level II violations: one for the distribution of the excessive complimentary to Smith’s family and friends and another for the failure to monitor the ticket distribution.

The NCAA cited 150 complimentary ticket violations connected to Smith during the 2016-17 season and another 14 during the 2015-16 season connected to three other players.

N.C. State, in a statement released by the school on Wednesday, was quick to point that “all four allegations are tied to former coaches who were well educated about the rules and knew the rules, and if the allegations are true, those coaches chose to break the rules.”

New N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan, who was hired from Army West Point in January and replaced former AD Debbie Yow in May, posted a statement on Twitter on Thursday which noted that none of the current basketball coaches, or players, were involved in any of the allegations.

Wanted to share some thoughts with #WPN on today’s news regarding the Notice of allegations. pic.twitter.com/LvQtBDKWpx — Boo Corrigan (@BooCorrigan) July 10, 2019

“As a University, we are being transparent in acknowledging our NOA, we will be accountable where necessary but also vigorously defend our program where needed,” Corrigan wrote.

“It is important to point out, the allegations involve no one on our current coaching staff and we will make every effort to support Coach Keatts, the student-athletes and staff of our men’s basketball program in achieving their long-term goals.”

N.C. State has 90 days to reply to the NCAA and will eventually meet with the Committee on Infractions.

