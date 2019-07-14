South Carolina sets first 2019 football depth chart

Jake Bentley talks about his final spring practices, updates his progress South Carolina football senior quarterback Jake Bentley talks about his final spring practices and what he's been working to improve upon for the Gamecocks and coach Will Muschamp in his final go-around at USC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football senior quarterback Jake Bentley talks about his final spring practices and what he's been working to improve upon for the Gamecocks and coach Will Muschamp in his final go-around at USC.

The South Carolina Gamecocks football team and Will Muschamp released an early depth chart on Sunday in its media guide ahead of SEC Media Days.

Note: The following players are not listed because they did not go through spring drills because of injuries “and will have to earn their position in fall camp,” according to the media guide: WR OrTre Smith; RBs Rico Dowdle and Lavonte Valentine; Javon Kinlaw and Tyreek Johnson; B/S Daniel Fennell; and LBs TJ Brunson and Rosendo Louis.

DEPTH CHART: OFFENSE

QB: Jake Bentley (Dakereon Joyner -- OR -- Ryan Hilinski)

RB: A.J. Turner (Mon Denson) ... Turner could also play corner

WR: Josh Vann -- OR -- Randrecous Davis

WR: Bryan Edwards (Chad Terrell)

WR: Shi Smith (Chavis Dawkins)

TE: Kyle Markway (Will Register)

TE: Kiel Pollard (Evan Hinson)

LT: Sadarius Hutcherson

LG: Donell Stanley (Jordan Rhodes)

C: Hank Manos (Chandler Farrell)

RG: Jovaughn Gwyn -- OR -- Eric Douglas

RT: Dylan Wonnum (Jaylen Nichols)

DEPTH CHART: DEFENSE

DE: Aaron Sterling -- OR -- Kingsley Enagbare

DT: Keir Thomas -- OR -- Rick Sandidge

DT: Kobe Smith (Jabari Ellis)

Buck: DJ Wonnum (Brad Johnson)

SLB: Eldridge Thompson

MLB: Ernest Jones (Derek Boykins)

WLB: Sherrod Green (Damani Staley)

CB: Jaycee Horn (AJ Turner)

S: JT Ibe (Jamyest Williams)

S: RJ Roderick (Jaylin Dickerson)

CB: Isreal Mukuamu (AJ Turner)

N: RJ Roderick (Jaycee Horn

DEPTH CHART: SPECIAL TEAMS

PK: Parker White (Alexander Woznick)

P: Joseph Charlton (Christian Kinsley)

DS: Collin Bunch

H: Joseph Charlton (Bailey Hart)

PR: Bryan Edwards (Josh Vann -- OR -- Shi Smith)

KR: AJ Turner (Shi Smith)