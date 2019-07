Roster update: Jersey numbers set for South Carolina newcomers

‘I love to compete’: Shilo Sanders joins Gamecocks Cornerback Shilo Sanders breaks down why he joined South Carolina and how he thinks he can help the Gamecocks football team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cornerback Shilo Sanders breaks down why he joined South Carolina and how he thinks he can help the Gamecocks football team.

You can now put a number to a name with everyone in South Carolina’s 2019 football recruiting class.

Here are the numbers the freshmen and JUCO defender Devontae Davis will start their USC careers with. The Gamecocks are still waiting on Tyquan Johnson and Jaquaze Sorrells to be cleared for enrollment.

2019 signing class jersey numbers

No. 3: Ryan Hilinski, QB

No. 7: Jammie Robinson, DB

No. 9: Cam Smith, DB

No. 12: Shilo Sanders, DB

No. 12: Traevon Kenion, TE

No. 16: Rodricus Fitten, DL

No. 17: Xavier Legette, WR

No. 20: Kevin Harris, RB (he was 39)

No. 22: John Dixon, DB

No. 23: Derek Boykins, LB

No. 26: Zacch Pickens, DL

No. 40: Jahmar Brown, LB

No. 52: Jaylen Nichols, OL

No. 55: Jakai Moore, OL

No. 57: William Rogers, OL

No. 58: Mark Fox, OL

No. 74: Vincent Murphy, OL

No. 80: Keveon Mullins, WR

No. 82: KeShawn Toney, TE

No. 85: Tyquan Johnson, WR

No. 91: Jaquaze Sorrells, DL

No. 93: Joseph Anderson, DL

No. 97: Devontae Davis, DL





South Carolina class, by position

OFFENSE (12)

Quarterback (1): Ryan Hilinski

Running Back (1): Kevin Harris

Wide Receiver (3): Tyquan Johnson, Xavier Legette, Keveon Mullins

Tight End (2): Traevon Kenion, KeShawn Toney

Offensive Line (5): Mark Fox, Jakai Moore, Vincent Murphy, Jaylen Nichols, William Rogers

DEFENSE (11)

Defensive Line (4): Joseph Anderson,

Devontae Davis, Zacch Pickens, Jaquaze Sorrells

Buck/Sam (1): Rodricus Fitten

Linebacker (2): Derek Boykins, Jahmar Brown

Defensive Back (4): John Dixon, Jammie Robinson Shilo Sanders, Cam Smith

South Carolina class, by state

South Carolina (5): Devontae Davis, Xavier Legette, Zacch Pickens, Cam Smith, KeShawn Toney

Florida (5): Jahmar Brown, John Dixon, Mark Fox, Vincent Murphy, Jaquaze Sorrells

Georgia (5): Rodricus Fitten, Kevin Harris, Tyquan Johnson, Jammie Robinson, William Rogers

North Carolina (3): Derek Boykins, Traevon Kenion, Jaylen Nichols

Tennessee (2): Joseph Anderson, Keveon Mullins

California (1): Ryan Hilinski

Texas (1): Shilo Sanders

Virginia (1): Jakai Moore